



Event to close parts of Bridge, Malvern

Bridge Street and Malvern Avenue, between Convention Boulevard and Spring Street, will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. Thursday for Visit Hot Springs' Bridge Street LIVE! event.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should seek an alternate route when traveling in the area.

CDBG Action Plan set for public review

The city's Community Development Block Grant program's 2022 Annual Action Plan is available for public review and comment through July 4.

The plan is available online at http://www.cityhs.net/Community-Development, and paper copies will be available at the Planning and Development Department, 133 Convention Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Written comments can be emailed to ksellman@cityhs.net or mailed to Kathy Sellman, Planning and Development director, city of Hot Springs, 133 Convention Blvd., Hot Springs, AR 71901.

All public comments received prior to July 4 will be incorporated into the plan.

The Community Development Advisory Committee will meet on June 16 to hear public comments and consider approval of the plan. If approved, it will be brought before the Hot Springs Board of Directors for consideration at its July 5 meeting.

The CDBG program uses the plan to guide the implementation of CDBG funds and set programmatic goals for the coming fiscal year, according to a city news release. It is required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development so that CDBG projects are completed each year in accordance with the 2019-2023 Consolidated Plan.

GC Library board to hold special session

The Garland County Library Board of Directors is scheduled for a special session at noon Thursday at the library, 1427 Malvern Ave.

To address the board, patrons should obtain a request form at the library's circulation desk.




