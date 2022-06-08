COOKING FOR TWO: No-fry eggplant parm sandwiches a cheesy treat





I adore eggplant parmesan. But as someone who believes almost anything is better on bread, what I really pine for is eggplant parm sandwiches. Take me to an Italian deli or sub shop and it's the first thing I'll look for on the menu.

These satisfying sandwiches channel all the joy of eggplant parm into a handheld package, no skillet frying required. Instead, we use a generously oiled baking sheet to "oven fry" sliced eggplant under the broiler. That saves time and effort, plus it allows you to pull together a quick sauce on the stovetop using crushed tomatoes.

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwiches

7 tablespoons olive oil, divided use, plus more as needed

1 medium eggplant (1 pound), trimmed and sliced ½-inch thick

Fine salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

Granulated sugar, to taste

½ cup fine Italian breadcrumbs

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

2 sub or hoagie rolls, halved lengthwise and toasted

2 tablespoons finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, divided use (can substitute vegan alternative)

2 (1-ounce each) slices mozzarella or provolone (can substitute vegan alternative)

Make the eggplant: Position a rack 4 to 6 inches from the broiler and heat (use the high setting, if you have an option). Grease a large, rimmed baking sheet with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, spreading it evenly with a brush. Place the eggplant slices in a single layer on the baking sheet, rubbing them on the pan to make sure they're fairly well-coated with the oil. Season the eggplant lightly with salt and pepper, flip and repeat with seasoning and rubbing them around in the oil. If the pan and bottoms of the eggplant are looking dry, add a bit more oil.

Broil for 8 to 10 minutes, rotating the sheet from front to back halfway through, until the eggplant is soft and lightly browned in spots. Remove the pan from the oven and transfer the eggplant to a plate. Coat the pan with 2 tablespoons more oil.

While the eggplant is cooking, start the sauce. In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until shimmering. Add the garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant but not browned, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Stir in the crushed tomatoes, ¼ teaspoon salt and red pepper flakes, if using, then reduce the heat to medium-low, maintaining a gentle bubbling. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has thickened somewhat and smells robust, about 10 minutes. Taste, and add more salt and sugar to taste, starting with a pinch, until you achieve your preferred flavor balance. Remove from the heat and reserve for assembly; you should have about 1 cup.

Broil the eggplant until rich, golden brown and bubbling. (For The Washington Post/Scott Suchman) Return to the eggplant: Combine the Italian and panko breadcrumbs in a large, shallow dish, such as a pie plate, along with a pinch each of salt and pepper, stirring until uniform. Dip each slice in the breadcrumb mixture, pressing it onto the eggplant to adhere. Flip once. It's OK to pile a little extra on top even if it doesn't look like it's going to stick — it will brown nicely and stay on once it's broiled. As you work, transfer the slices back to the baking sheet. Drizzle another tablespoon of oil over the top of the eggplant; if you run out, use a little more, as needed.

Still on high, broil the eggplant until rich, golden brown and bubbling, 2 to 3 minutes. The coating should be somewhat crisp, too, though don't expect it to be exactly like skillet-fried eggplant. Flip the slices and broil again until golden brown, another 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the eggplant to a plate if you plan to use the baking sheet for assembly, below.

Assemble the sandwiches: On a baking sheet or oven-safe plate, spread ¼ cup of sauce on the bottom half of each roll. (Feel free to use less if you want your sandwich less saucy. Any extra sauce is great for dipping or as a pizza topping.) Shingle a quarter of the eggplant on top of each sauced roll, 3 to 4 slices. Sprinkle 1 ½ teaspoons of the Parmigiano-Reggiano on each sandwich, followed by another layer with the remaining eggplant, another ¼ cup sauce and the remaining Parmigiano-Reggiano. Tear each slice of mozzarella or provolone in half and arrange the pieces on top of the sandwiches, covering as much of the sauce as possible.

Place the open-face sandwiches under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Remove from the oven and finish the sandwiches with the top halves of the rolls. Cut in half and serve.

Makes 2 servings.

Variation: Slice the rolls open and brush the interior sides with olive oil. Broil on high, cut sides up, until the bread is golden and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the oven and rub the toasted surfaces with a clove of garlic. Then, assemble sandwiches as directed above.







