North Little Rock shooting injures two people, police say

Two people were shot in North Little Rock on Wednesday evening, though their wounds were not thought to be life-threatening, according to a news release from the city's police.

Officers responded before 6 p.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of Westfield Drive, about 3 miles north of the Interstate 30/Interstate 40 interchange, after getting a report of two people shot. Police were unable to locate the victims at the scene, but they soon learned that the victims had gone to an area hospital for treatment.

The age and the sex of the victims were not provided as of Wednesday night, though police did say that both victims had at least one gunshot wound.

Detectives on Wednesday night were searching the scene for evidence and interviewing potential witnesses, the release states, but no suspect was identified.