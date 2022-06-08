Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Cherie Perez, 31, of 1 Bowe Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a correctional facility officer. Perez was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• William Murphy, 43, of 15878 Clyde Road in Cane Hill, was arrested Monday in connection with internet stalking of a child, sexual grooming of a child and sexual indecency with a child. Murphy was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Shawn Geary, 52, of 504 S. 39th St. in St. Joseph, Mo., was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Geary was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gravette

• Christopher Graves, 27, of 17723 Martial St. in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Graves was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Jared Wagoner, 26, of 2321 Beechwood Drive in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Wagoner was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Ismael Bautista-Martinez, 29, of 1907 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Bautista-Martinez was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.