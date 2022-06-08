Northwest Arkansas land trust receives grant to conserve 300 acres of Ozark forest

JOHNSON COUNTY - The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust announced Monday that the recent grant funding from the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Outdoor Fund will go towards their initiative to permanently protect 300 acres of Ozark forest in Washington County west of the Bobby Hopper tunnel on Interstate 49.

The acreage, named Blackburn Bluffs Preserve, is a designated scenic byway and is home to over 400 species of plants and animals. It is adjacent to a privately owned 725-acre tract that was permanently protected with a conservation easement in 2019. Together, the two properties will establish a protected corridor for wildlife to move under the interstate and will protect 2.5 miles of a tributary in the Lee Creek Watershed that supplies drinking water for over 200,000 people in the Fort Smith metro area.

The preserve is also an important foraging area for the Northern Long-Eared Bat, a federally threatened species, and the Ozark Big-Eared Bat, a federally endangered species.

This land acquisition is part of the trust's ongoing effort to establish a Boston Mountain Scenic Wildlife Corridor, aiming to connect publicly protected lands at Devil's Den State Park and Ozark National Forest in the west to Ozark National Forest in the east.

According to Pam Nelson, the trust's director of land protection, the Northwest Arkansas region loses nine acres of open space each day and the population of the area is expected to double between 2020 and 2045. The trust believes the conservation of this area will increase access to outdoor recreation and community participation that will result in increased awareness of the importance of land conservation.

The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust is the region's first local and accredited land trust, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life through the permanent protection of land for today and future generations.