Phillies tag Hader for 2 HRs in 9th, top Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling homered off Josh Hader in the ninth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Milwaukee led 2-1 in the ninth and handed the game to its All-Star closer, who hadn't blown a save -- or surrendered a run -- in 19 previous appearances this year. Bohm belted a leadoff homer off Hader (0-1), whose streak of 40 straight scoreless appearances dating to last season was snapped.

Two batters later, pinch-hitter Vierling, in his first major league at-bat since May 10, took Hader deep again to put the Phillies in front.

Connor Brogdon (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Corey Knebel closed it out with his 10th save in 13 tries. Knebel walked three batters to load the bases but struck out Pablo Reyes to end it. The Phillies are 4-0 since they fired manager Joe Girardi on Friday.

The Brewers, who Monday had a day off for the first time since May 19, have lost four straight.

Milwaukee took the lead in the first off Ranger Suarez when Christian Yelich reached on an infield single and scored on Andrew McCutchen's double.

The Phillies tied it in the third when Mickey Moniak led off with a single and later scored on Bryce Harper's sacrifice fly.

Milwaukee jumped back in front in the fourth. Yelich singled, took second on a two-out wild pitch and scored on Rowdy Tellez's opposite-field double.

The Phillies loaded the bases with one out in the fifth before starter Jason Alexander got J.T. Realmuto to ground into an inning-ending double play.

RAYS 4, CARDINALS 2 (10) Taylor Walls hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and host Tampa Bay beat St. Louis. The Cardinals loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th against Colin Poche (2-0) but scored just once for a 2-1 lead on Lars Nootbaar's sacrifice fly.

BRAVES 3, ATHLETICS 2 Guillermo Heredia gave Atlanta the lead with a home run to lead off the seventh, Ronald Acuna Jr. hit two homers and streaking Atlanta beat reeling Oakland. The Braves extended their season-best winning streak to six games. Oakland suffered its seventh straight loss.

ORIOLES 9, CUBS 3 Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini hit successive homers, sparking a power surge that carried host Baltimore past Chicago. Jorge Mateo, Austin Hays and Ramon Urias also connected for the Orioles, who beat the Cubs for the first time in seven tries since 2008.

WHITE SOX 4, DODGERS 0 Michael Kopech pitched six innings of one-hit ball, pinch-hitter AJ Pollock delivered a two-run double against his former team and host Chicago beat Los Angeles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 12, NATIONALS 2 Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered twice, including a grand slam, and had a career-high six RBI as host Miami beat Washington.

RED 14, DIAMONDBACKS 8 Graham Ashcraft pitched six shutout innings and Joey Votto, Brandon Drury and Matt Reynolds homered in the first three innings as host Cincinnati beat Arizona.

PIRATES 5, TIGERS 3 Tarik Skubal pitched seven steady innings to win his fourth straight decision and Harold Castro hit a two-run single to lead visiting Detroit over Pittsburgh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 4, MARINERS 1 Justin Verlander struck out a season-high 12 in seven innings, Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run home run and host Houston beat Seattle.

BLUE JAYS 7, ROYALS 0 Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and visiting Toronto beat Kansas City.

GUARDIANS 6-3, RANGERS 3-6 Marcus Semien homered three times in the homered three times in the two games and finished 7 for 8, tying a Texas franchise record for hits in a doubleheader as the Rangers earned a split against host Cleveland.

YANKEES 10, TWINS 4 Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to crack open a close game as New York beat host Minnesota for its seventh straight victory.