Primary ballots cast in 7 states

Primary voters in seven states, including California and New Jersey, went to the polls on Tuesday to select their party's candidates for statewide offices, including the governors of New Mexico and South Dakota; mayor of Los Angeles and dozens of House seats.

In most of the country, congressional redistricting shored up incumbency for both parties. Tuesday showcased much of the battleground that remains. Of the 53 House seats that the nonpartisan Cook Political Report sees in play, nine are in California, New Mexico and Iowa.

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is competing against several other Republicans for a chance to capture a new U.S. House district in western Montana.

In Iowa, Republican state Sen. Zach Nunn won the GOP spot to take on the state's lone Democratic House member, Rep. Cindy Axne, in a newly drawn district with a stronger GOP tilt. And in Mississippi, Republican U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo advanced to a June 28 runoff Tuesday after a congressional ethics watchdog raised questions about his campaign spending and he faced his largest-ever field of primary challengers.

The congressman first elected in 2010 failed to win the GOP nomination outright on Tuesday, earning less than 50% of the vote.

His opponent will either be Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, who is also campaigning on border security, or Clay Wagner, a retired banker who says he wants to limit taxation and regulation.

GOP Rep. Dusty Johnson, a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, faced a challenge from his political right from Republican state lawmaker Taffy Howard for South Dakota's lone House seat. She had echoed former President Donald Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud and criticized Johnson for voting to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Johnson, however, had maintained a wide fundraising edge. No Democrats are running, so Johnson will likely take the seat.

CALIFORNIA CONTESTS

In heavily Democratic California, Republican House members faced primary rivals in races that will help determine control of Congress. Two of the House members are trying to surmount challenges tied to Trump: One voted to support the former president's impeachment after the U.S. Capitol insurrection, while the other fought against it.

In a Democratic-tilting district in the state's Central Valley farm belt, Republican Rep. David Valadao is highlighting an independent streak while contending with GOP fallout for his vote to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. Republican Chris Mathys has made Valadao's vote a centerpiece in his campaign to oust him.

In a Democratic-leaning district north of Los Angeles, three Democrats are vying for the chance to take on Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, who captured the seat in 2020.

Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot who was endorsed by Trump in 2020, joined House Republicans who rejected electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania and opposed Trump's impeachment after the Capitol insurrection. Two other Republicans are also on the ballot.

California uses a top-two election format in which only the top two vote-getters advance to the November general election, regardless of party.

In Los Angeles, the race to succeed Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is term-limited, has largely focused on homelessness and crime.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, a former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus and a longtime party stalwart, and Rick Caruso, a Republican-turned-Democrat billionaire who served on the city's police commission, are the front-runners.

Twelve names are on the ballot, though several candidates have dropped out. If no candidate clears 50% -- which is likely with a crowded field -- the top two finishers advance to a November runoff.

Bass could become the first woman mayor of Los Angeles and the second Black person to hold the office.

The eventual outcome could have national implications.

If he performs strongly or even pulls off a surprising win, it would be an unwelcome sign for Democrats defending their fragile majorities in Congress and in other races around the country.

The last time City Hall veered to the political right was in 1993, when voters turned to Republican businessman Richard Riordan to lead the city in the aftermath of the deadly 1992 riots that broke out after four white police officers were acquitted of assault in the beating of Black motorist Rodney King.

Los Angeles, however, is much changed since Riordan's days. It's more Hispanic, less white and more solidly Democratic. Only 13% of registered voters are Republicans.

Caruso's estimated $4.3 billion fortune has allowed him to run a seemingly nonstop display of TV and online ads. His campaign's spending -- over $40 million as of early this week, most of it his money -- has topped all other candidates combined.

By comparison, Bass' spending has hit about $3.3 million, though both campaigns also have been supported by ads from outside groups.

There's been competition over celebrity endorsements, as is typical in Los Angeles. Earvin "Magic" Johnson is backing Bass, while Caruso has Snoop Dogg and Gwyneth Paltrow behind him.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Weisman and Shawn Hubler of The New York Times and by Michael R. Blood, Scott McFetridge, Emily Wagster Pettus, Matthew Brown and Stephen Groves of The Associated Press.