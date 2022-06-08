Rock Region board hires new director to run Pulaski County’s transit agency

The board of the state's largest public transit agency selected an in-house candidate to be its new chief executive officer.

Justin Avery, 34, has spent the last decade at the Rock Region Metro transit agency, most recently as the organization's chief financial officer and then as interim chief executive officer after his predecessor, Charles Frazier, stepped down in December to become a senior vice president and chief operating officer with the Jacksonville, Fla., Transportation Authority.

The Rock Region Metro board of directors chose Avery, a native of Atkins, after a nationwide search conducted by consulting firm Baker Tilly.

"I am humbled and honored by the board's decision to appoint me as chief executive officer, and I look forward to working with them and the amazing staff at Rock Region Metro as we continue to provide safe, reliable, convenient and cost-effective public transportation to all of our residents," Avery said in a statement.

Rock Region Metro transit serves Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pulaski County. The transit agency operates 15 fixed routes and a 3.4-mile streetcar system in Little Rock and North Little Rock. The transit system also serves other parts of Pulaski County with ride-hailing and ride-sharing services.

Before working at Rock Region Metro, Avery spent two years as a staff auditor at the accounting firm Craft, Veach & Company. Avery began working at Rock Region Metro in 2012 as assistant director of finance and procurement. He is a certified public accountant and a graduate of Hendrix College in Conway.

Avery's salary will be $165,000 per year with additional deferred compensation and a $7,500 bonus that will be subject to annual approval, a spokeswoman for Rock Region Metro said.

"Justin is a proven leader who shares Rock Region Metro's commitment to excellence for all passengers," said Nicole Hart, chairwoman of the Metro board, in a statement. "The Board is confident Justin will realize the full potential of an equitable, reliable and cost-efficient transit system for all communities in Central Arkansas that depend on Metro."

Avery was among three finalists for the top job at Rock Region Metro along with George W. Brooks, metro operation director for the Maryland Department of Transportation and Gary C. Forbes, general manager of the public transit division for Commerce City, Colo.

"After a nationwide search, we were delighted that Justin Avery has the innovation, leadership, transit knowledge and financial acumen needed to continue Rock Region Metro's current trajectory," said Erin Parker, a member of the Rock Region board and personnel committee chairwoman, in a statement.

While already leading Rock Region Metro in an interim role, Avery has taken over the helm of the Central Arkansas transit agency as it attempts to recover from the covid-19 pandemic, which has hurt ridership and caused a shortage of bus drivers. Thanks to federal funds, Rock Region Metro has been able to offset some of its losses from the pandemic.