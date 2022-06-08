Rogers grocery, mixed-use project planned by Fayetteville Whole Foods developer

ROGERS -- The firm that developed Whole Foods Market in Fayetteville is planning a grocery-centered mixed-use development at the Pinnacle Springs commercial subdivision.

The Planning Commission unanimously approved a request to rezone 12.25 acres at the northwest corner of New Hope Road and Promenade Boulevard during its meeting Tuesday.

The rezoning moves the property at 1750 and 1800 South Osage Springs Drive from the highway commercial zoning district to the uptown commercial mixed-use zoning district.

A representative of Atlanta, Ga.-based firm SJC Ventures said in an email the project will be a "grocery anchored mixed use center." They also said they could not yet confirm the grocery tenant.

SJC Ventures has developed more than 60 retail, mixed-use, multifamily and office projects across 10 states. Many of the firm's current and active projects include Whole Foods Markets and a few have included Target and Wegmans, according to its website.

SJC's only project in Arkansas so far has been the Whole Foods store in Fayetteville, according to the site.

The only other Whole Foods in the state is in Little Rock, according to the store's website.

The firm is actively developing multiple multifamily housing projects, as well as grocery stores accompanied with shopping centers, in Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Virginia, according to the site.

The Pinnacle Springs commercial subdivision, located near Interstate 49, includes Home Depot, Red Lobster, Olive Garden, Einstein Bagels and CORE Architects.

The commission changed the city's comprehensive growth map on April 26 to include the subdivision as a part of the uptown regional center.

Regional growth centers are mixed-use urban cores that function as regional hubs for commerce, arts and entertainment, living, recreation and retail, according to the comprehensive growth map.

Designating the area an uptown regional center allows mixed-use developments, according to a city planning staff report.

A large-scale development plan will have to be approved by the city before any construction begins on the project.

Commissioners voted to unanimously approve the rezoning. Steve Lane was absent.

In other business, the construction of a 6,031-square-foot building and paved parking for Tri-State Optical Center was unanimously approved by the commission.

The large-scale development plans for the eye center involve 1.34 acres at 1714 W. Walnut St. in the residential office zoning district.

Plans for the eye center were tabled at the commission's May 17 meeting because the developer had not provided a tree mitigation plan.

The owner of the site, Landis Holdings LLC, removed 39 trees illegally, without submitting a required tree mitigation plan, according to a staff report.

The developer has since submitted a plan saying none of the removed trees were going to be preserved long-term, the report states.

Due to limited space at the site, the submitted tree mitigation plan provides 19 tree plantings in addition to the replacement trees provided as part of the large-scale development requirements, according to the report.

City code states that significant trees removed from nonconstruction areas must be replaced at a rate of 5-to-1, the report states. If more than seven trees are to be removed, the owner or developer of the property must submit a tree mitigation plan.





Other business

The commission also:

• Tabled a request by Jamie Corona to rezone 0.8 acres west of South 21st Street and north of West Savannah Drive from the highway commercial zoning district to the uptown neighborhood transition zoning district.

• Approved unanimously a request by Kenneth Curry to rezone 0.15 acres at 124 N. 5th St. from the commercial mixed-use zoning district to the neighborhood transition zoning district.

• Approved unanimously a request by Superior Storage to rezone 8.28 acres at 2836 S. 8th St. from a mix of the highway commercial, open display commercial and light industrial zoning districts to the light industrial zoning district.

• Approved unanimously a request by Hickman Trust to rezone 0.66 acres at 1624 S. Dixieland Road from the agricultural zoning district to the residential single-family zoning district.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette







