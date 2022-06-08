Bus carrying student struck by gunfire in Little Rock, police say; no injuries reported

A bullet struck the door of a bus transporting a student from a summer program shortly before 11:20 Wednesday morning, Little Rock police Lt. Van Watson said.

The student and the driver were the only people on the First Student Transportation bus at the time, and neither was injured, Watson said during a news conference at police headquarters. The student’s age was not released.

No details were released about the circumstances of the shooting.

Police will be giving extra protection to the summer programs while schools are out for vacation, Watson said.

“We are going to give the summer programs extra patrols, this was an unfortunate incident,” Watson said.

“We are grateful that the bus driver and student were not injured,” said Pamela Smith, Little Rock School District communications director.

