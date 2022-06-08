Severe thunderstorms forecast across state Wednesday and Friday

Most of Arkansas is expected to see thunderstorms capable of producing damage on Wednesday and possibly again on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms may become severe and produce hail or damaging winds, the main concern according to the weather service. The potential for tornadoes is very low.

The southern part of Arkansas is predicted to be at marginal risk of severe weather. Most of the central and northern parts of the state are predicted to be at slight risk, the weather service said.

Chris Buonanno, a meteorologist at the weather service in North Little Rock, said storms were already being seen in areas from Fort Smith to north of Little Rock as of Wednesday morning.

He said after sunset the risk of storms will diminish.

There is also a chance heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding. The central and northern parts of the state are expected to receive more rain than southern Arkansas.

Another complex of thunderstorms is predicted to move across the state on Friday, according to the weather service. There is a risk of those storms producing severe weather, but the risk of tornados remains low.

Next week the storms are expected to be gone and temperatures across the state will be in the 90s. Central Arkansas could see highs in the mid-90s according to Buonanno.



