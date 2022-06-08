State rests in Fayetteville murder case

FAYETTEVILLE -- Prosecutors Wednesday rested their case in the capital murder trial of Marlon Terryonna Smith in Washington County Circuit Court.

Smith, 35, is accused of shooting Scott Kendricks in the head without provocation at a party in south Fayetteville three years ago. The state is seeking the death penalty.

The defense began midmorning Wednesday.

Police received a call at 10:27 p.m. April 28, 2019, of a shooting at 234 S . Willow Ave. where they found the 36-year-old Kendricks with a single gunshot wound to the head. Kendricks was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Smith reportedly told officers he was at the party, he knew the dead man and Kendricks was alive when he left the gathering. Smith wasn't at the house when police arrived.

Witnesses testified Tuesday that they saw Smith pull out a pistol and shoot Kendricks during the cookout.

Prosecutors also called two witnesses who said Marlon Smith told them he killed Kendricks.