Super Quiz: Opera

1. Pinkerton, a U.S. navy officer, arrives in Nagasaki and secures a marriage contract.

2. Don Jose, a naive Spanish soldier, is seduced by the wiles of a fiery gypsy.

3. The title character is madly jealous and kills his faithful wife, Desdemona.

4. Rodolfo, a poet, meets with Mimi, a seamstress, when she comes to his apartment for matches.

5. The title roughly translates to "The Fallen Woman."

6. The Princess of China asks each of her suitors three riddles.

7. When Eurydice dies, her husband goes to Hades to get her back.

8. The Queen of the Night persuades Prince Tamino to rescue her daughter Pamina from captivity.

9. A fiery diva struggles to free her true love from the clutches of a ruthless police chief.

ANSWERS:

1. "Madama Butterfly"

2. "Carmen"

3. "Othello"

4. "La Boheme"

5. "La Traviata"

6. "Turandot"

7. "Orpheus"/"Orfeo"

8. "The Magic Flute"

9. "Tosca"