Taking the steps

"I can't wrap my head around it, Senator. There are a variety of different reasons, but I don't have the research background to adequately answer that question. I remember growing up and this was never an issue. We have a generation of kids now where school shootings is a reality for them. A key question we have to answer is why. Unfortunately, I don't have that answer."

--Dr. Cheryl May

Dr. Cheryl May is director of the University of Arkansas System's Criminal Justice Institute. She and other state education and health leaders spoke before the Legislature this week on the matter of school safety. In the above statement, she was answering a senator who asked what happened between his high school days of showing up in the school parking lot with trucks complete with gun racks--with guns in them--and today.

Her answer is as spot-on as they come. Or to paraphrase Mark Twain, "I am happy and gratified to be able to answer the question: I don't know."

Oh, what the person would get who could answer this question. Solve this problem. Cure this disease. We are told the best and brightest are on it. But still, nothing solid.

Just saying, "Get rid of guns!" isn't going to do it. (Have you seen the Constitution?) Just saying, "We need to elect more progressive anti-gun representatives!" isn't going to do it. (Have you seen the polls?)

We need something more real. And we need it stat.

This week, lawmakers were reminded of a list of recommendations from the state Safe Schools Commission, and received updates on how those recommendations were coming along in the real world. From Dr. May and others.

The recommendations included mental health training for teachers and staff in order to better recognize kids in crisis, more resource officers on campus, and added security features in schools. All of which sounds like common sense these days.

Of course, there are those who question why can't we just live in a perfect world. Or it seems that's what they're asking. For best example, Joyce Elliott of Little Rock, a current state senator, community leader of much reputation, and former high school teacher:

"It seems like a lot of things happening in the world are now being brought to our schools."

Yes, ma'am.

"When are our teachers going to have time to teach?"

Well, maybe the answer is: During the 99.9999 percent of the time that they aren't in lockdown because a crazy has shown up on campus with a gun. But on those particular occasions, they must prioritize safety over the lesson plan. You don't worry about low pressure on the front tires when the engine is on fire.

Sen. Elliott, as quoted in the paper, said schools are meant to be happy and joyful places, not fortresses.

Well, that was the case. In 1950. And 1960. And 1970, 1980, 1990 and even into the 2000s. But today--unfortunately, tragically, grievously--the world is different. We are again reminded of the editorials we wrote after Columbine in 1999: We recommended cameras and locked doors and resource officers and fences on public school campuses.We received letter after letter accusing us of wanting to turn schools into prisons. But we think public opinion has come around. For proof, what would you think if you were able to walk onto a campus today, roam the halls for a while, and walk into a full classroom without being challenged? That's what we thought.

The good news is that the state is not only working on improving school safety, but has been for years now. This Safe School Commission has been at work since 2018.

We understand the frustration of those who just don't understand what's happening, and why, and those who would rather have a happy, joyful--and open--school campuses.

But the real world is intruding.

Security is the priority now.

Heaven protect us.