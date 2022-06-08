OPINION | EDITORIAL: The hits keep coming

The big news in Arkansas sports is certainly the Razorbacks. The football coach just got a raise. The baseball coach has his team eyeing the College World Series again. The sports pages are filled. As always.

But something caught our eye in the Sports Section this week that had nothing to do with the Razorbacks.

The story was about getting hit in baseball.

Not getting "a" hit, but getting hit.

We don't know what a Blue Wahoo is, but Pensacola, Fla., has plenty of them. That's the mascot for the city's minor league baseball team. We're not kidding: The Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

They pulled off one of the most talked about, and strange, wins of all time the other night.

The Biloxi Shuckers were ahead 6-4 in the bottom of the ninth. With the Wahoos at bat.

An error put a man at first. Then a walk put men at first and second.

Then the pitcher plucked the next batter to load 'em up.

Then three more batters were hit by pitches. Making that four in a row.

The last one was a walk-off HBP. The Wahoos won 7-6 without recording a hit in the ninth.

Endings like that are why we love the game. See you at the ballpark.