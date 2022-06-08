Truck-van crash kills 5 people near Dermott

Five people died and five others were injured after a van crashed into an 18-wheel commercial vehicle in rural Chicot County on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The crash occurred at 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 65 and Arkansas 35, just east of Dermott in the northwest corner of the county. According to an accident report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, a 2018 Freightliner 18-wheeler was traveling southbound on U.S. 65 nearing the intersection. A 2018 Ford van was traveling westbound on Arkansas 35 attempting to cross over the U.S. 65 southbound lanes but failed to yield to the approaching 18-wheeler. The front of the commercial vehicle then struck the right side of the van, causing both vehicles to travel off the west side of the roadway and come to a rest on the roadside.

All five people who died were passengers in the van. They were identified as Regina Jackson, 65; Terry King, 56; Tommy Figures, 50; and Brayshawn Ranson, 19, all of Dermott; and Geraldine Prewitt, 73, of McGehee.

Four others in the van were injured: driver Susan Kennedy, 47, of Arkansas City; and passengers Cebra Jordan, 25; Robert Bell, 21; and Zantress Willis, 18, all of Dermott.

News outlets including the Associated Press reported the van belonged to C.B. King Memorial School, an agency that services people with intellectual disabilities. Calls to C.B. King were not returned Tuesday.

Charles Fowler, 52, of Brinkley, identified as the driver of the 18-wheeler, was also injured.

The injured were taken to hospitals in McGehee, Lake Village and Little Rock. The extent of their injuries are not known.