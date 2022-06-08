U.S. sees decrease in trade deficit

The U.S. trade deficit contracted in April by the most on record in dollar terms, reflecting a drop in the value of imports amid covid lockdowns in China while exports climbed.

The gap in goods and services trade narrowed $20.6 billion, or 19.1%, to $87.1 billion, Commerce Department data showed Tuesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for an $89.5 billion deficit. The figures aren't adjusted for inflation.

Imports dropped in April as factory activity in China fell to the lowest level since February 2020 amid strict lockdowns to curb the spread of covid-19. While manufacturing in the country has improved somewhat since, the measures are still straining already-tenuous global supply chains, especially when coupled with Russia's war in Ukraine.

The deficit with China decreased in April by $8.5 billion, the most in seven years. Imports dropped $10.1 billion, also the most since 2015.

Decades-high inflation is expected to weigh on trade this year, with the World Trade Organization cutting its forecast for growth in global merchandise volumes. So far though in the U.S., that hasn't materialized yet, judging by the near-record amounts of goods that arrived at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in April.

In the first quarter, the widening of the trade deficit largely explained the economy's worst performance since the pandemic recovery began, with gross domestic product shrinking at a 1.5% annual pace. That's because the value of products American businesses and consumers bought from overseas outpaced purchases of U.S. goods and services by other economies.

The value of imports of goods and services decreased 3.4% in April to $339.7 billion, the first drop since July in a broad-based decline. Exports increased 3.5% to a record $252.6 billion.

U.S. merchandise imports plunged from a record in March, dropping 4.4%, the most since April 2020, reflecting a decline in inbound shipments of consumer goods, industrial supplies, capital goods and automobiles.

Retailers such as Target and Walmart are trying to offload excess inventory, accumulated in part as consumers shift more of their spending from goods to services. That may portend fewer imports going forward.

On an inflation-adjusted basis, the April merchandise-trade deficit narrowed 14.2% to $116.2 billion.

Lockdowns in China began to ease on Monday.

Museums, cinemas and gyms were allowed to operate at up to 75% of capacity, and delivery drivers could once again take packages to a customer's door rather than leave them to be picked up at the entrances to apartment compounds.

The return to near-normal applied everywhere in Beijing except for one district and part of another, where the outbreak lingered. Schools, which partially reopened earlier, will fully do so on June 13, followed by kindergartens on June 20.

Authorities had conducted multiple rounds of mass testing and locked down buildings and complexes whenever infections were discovered, to stamp out an outbreak that infected about 1,800 people over six weeks in a city of 22 million. The number of new cases dropped to six on Sunday.

The ruling Communist Party remains wedded to a "zero-covid" strategy that exacts an economic cost and inconveniences millions of people, even as many other countries adopt a more relaxed approach as vaccination rates rise and treatments become more widely available.

In Shanghai, a population of 25 million people endured a citywide lockdown that kept most confined to their apartments or neighborhoods for two months. The city reopened last week, but restaurants remain closed except for delivery and takeout. One neighborhood conducted more mass testing on Monday after finding new cases in a residential compound, which is now locked down for 14 days.

Information for this article was contributed by Ana Monteiro of Bloomberg News (WPNS) and Olivia Zhang of The Associated Press.