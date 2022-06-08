Uvalde victim’s smile remembered Weather service gets new director

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- A meteorologist who oversaw warnings and forecasts during one of the busiest spurts of Atlantic hurricane activity on record will take over as the new director of the National Weather Service, as scientists expect extreme and dangerous storms and heat waves to worsen with climate change.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday named National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham the overall boss of the weather service, succeeding winter storm expert Louis Uccellini, who retired in January.

During Graham's four years as hurricane center chief, there have been more named Atlantic storms -- 101 -- than in any other four-year period since 1851, according to Colorado State University records.

At a news conference Tuesday, Graham emphasized not just the science of more accurate forecasts, but making them easier to get and understand.

"A perfect forecast doesn't do much good unless the word gets out," Graham said.

He recalled his brief time as a 24-year-old TV weatherman when he went live to talk about a tornado and got a call from a family in a mobile home in the twister's path. He told them to get out. Later they called and thanked him.

In a May interview, Graham said, "Almost 28 years in the weather service, I've seen a lot of damage. A lot of people lose everything, a lot of loss of life."

The U.S. National Climate Assessment in 2018 said warming-charged extremes "have already become more frequent, intense, widespread or of long duration" and will get worse.

National Hurricane Center Deputy Director Jamie Rhome will take over Graham's former role as acting director.