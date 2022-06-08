Votes get OK, runoffs planned

Jefferson County election commissioners approved the results of the May 24 general election last week, and there will be runoff elections for three offices June 21.

Latisha Brunson nearly secured victory in the race for Pine Bluff Ward 1 council member with 47.78% of the vote, but she is headed to a runoff with Danny Walker, who received 19.93%. To avoid a runoff, the leading candidate must have received greater than 50% of the vote.

Brunson received 580 of 1,214 votes. Walker had 242.

David D. Knott (226 votes), Garland Trice (106) and John Proctor (60) were the other candidates.

The winner will replace Joni Anderson, who did not run for re-election.

The Pine Bluff Ward 3 council member race has come down to incumbent Ivan Whitfield and Lanette Frazier. Whitfield had 578 out of 1,211 votes, or 47.73%, while Frazier totaled 406 of 1,211, or 33.53%.

Quranner Cotledge was the other candidate, garnering the other 227 votes.

Incumbent Steven Mays Sr. won the Ward 4 council member race outright, 501-244, over Cassandra Dean. Mays had 67.25% of the vote.

In the Vaugine Township constable race, DeShawn Bennett was 32 votes away from sealing the win. He had 2,116 of 4,275 votes, or 49.5%, but will now take on Leon Warren Sr., who was second with 864, or 20.21%.

Eugene Butler (750) and Denarious Woods (545) were the other candidates.

Early voting for the runoffs is June 14-20 at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Top vote-getters of other races among Jefferson County voters were:

• Federal: Jack Foster in the U.S. Senate Democratic primary (Natalie James won the primary statewide); Sen. John Boozman in the U.S. Senate Republican primary (Boozman won the primary statewide);

• State: Chris Jones in the Democratic gubernatorial primary (Jones is the projected winner statewide); Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the Republican gubernatorial primary (Sanders is the projected winner statewide); Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in the Republican lieutenant governor primary (Rutledge is the projected winner statewide); Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin in the Republican attorney general primary (Griffin is the projected winner statewide); Josh Price in the Democratic secretary of state primary (Anna Beth Gorman is the projected winner statewide); incumbent John Thurston in the Republican secretary of state primary (Thurston is the projected winner statewide); State Rep. Mark Lowery in the Republican state treasurer primary (Lowery is the projected winner statewide);

• Nonpartisan Judicial: incumbent Karen Baker in the State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 6 race (Baker is the projected winner statewide); Jackie Harris in the 11th West Circuit, Division 4 (Sub-district 11.1) race (Harris won the primary); incumbent Robin Wynne in the State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 2 race (Wynne is the projected winner statewide); and

• County (all have won their respective races): Tony Washington in the tax collector race; incumbent Alfred Carroll Sr. in the District 1 Justice of the Peace race; incumbent Patricia Royal Johnson in the District 4 Justice of the Peace race; Margarette Williams in the District 6 Justice of the Peace race; incumbent Roy Agee in the District 8 Justice of the Peace race; Edward Spears Sr. in the District 13 Justice of the Peace race.