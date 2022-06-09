15-year-old arrested in shooting death of 80-year-old Marion County man

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested by special agents from the Arkansas State Police in connection with the shooting death of an 80-year-old Marion County man.

Responding to a report of an intruder and gunshots being fired, sheriff's deputies in Marion County discovered the body of Daniel W. Stine at his home on Arkansas 235 southwest of Yellville at about 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Stine was the victim of an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release Tuesday from state police. The body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the cause and manner of death and time of death.

A family member was reportedly inside the house at the time of the shooting and has been questioned, according to the release.

The sheriff's office contacted state police requesting the department's Criminal Investigation Division investigate Stine's death.

The 15-year-old boy is being held in Conway until a decision is made whether to criminally charge him as an adult or proceed with a juvenile adjudication process, according to a news release on Wednesday from state police.