All-American tourney a success

Major tournament bass fishing returned to Arkansas last weekend, and as usual, Hot Springs proved itself a worthy host.

It was a joy, as always, to visit with the old friends that I always see at the Major League Fishing tournaments in the Spa City. Steve Arrison, chief executive officer of Visit Hot Springs, attended the first round weigh-in, as did Bobby Dennis of Hot Springs, a longtime lure designer who long worked Cotton Cordell and later Luck-E-Strike, a lure company based in Cassville, Mo.

For years, Dennis and I nursed an argument about Vess Soda Co., which I claimed was bottled in Cassville. It came in all kinds of flavors, but my favorite was pina colada.

Dennis, who actually lived in Cassville during his time with Luck-E-Strike, said he had never heard of Vess Soda. He insisted that no such bottler even existed.

Occasionally, Dennis would call me just to tell that his latest query on the matter was fruitless, and that I ws just making stuff up. The terms he used were blunt and earthy. It was the kind of inconsequential argument that people carry on who have known each other for a long time.

As always, it was great to work with Joe Opager, chief of communications for Major League Fishing. Even though he works with media all over the country, he knows the angles I like to work into my tournament game stories. He makes sure I interview every angler and co-angler that I need to talk to, and he texts me audio clips of his own interviews in case they contain something useful. He makes sure I get the standings immediately after a round concludes.

Opager's job at tournament sites is arduous, but he makes it look effortless.

The anglers are always a delight. The anglers in the BFL All-American Bass Fishing Championship are amateurs that earned their berths in the tournament by virtue of their performances in a series of one-day weekend tournaments. Top finishers in the divisions compete in a regional championship, and the top six from each regional compete in the All-American.

The anglers make their livings outside of fishing, but they've spent their lives reading about their favorite pros in Bassmaster magazine and other publications. For top contenders, the All-American is their time in the sun, and they prize their brief time in the fishing spotlight. For that one weekend, their opinions matter to the bass fishing world. They know other anglers are going to rest on every word they say, so it's a very big deal to them.

All of the anglers I interviewed were very humble and very accommodating. It was an honor to meet them.

Connor Cunningham, who won the All-American by catching nearly 45 pounds of bass over three days, put on a phenomenal performance. I've covered Bassmaster Classics and Forrest Wood Cups, Bassmaster Elite Series tournaments, FLW Tour events and even Mr. Bass of Arkansas tournaments. This All-American is the only tournament I've ever seen where the champion actually won it in just two days. Had Cunningham stayed in bed on the final day, he would have won the All-American by 1 ounce.

There was the usual chatter among local anglers claiming that they were embarrassed by the low weights that Lake Hamilton produced during the tournament. Lake Hamilton is trash, and Lake Ouachita isn't much better. If the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission managed our bass lakes as well as Texas, Alabama and Florida manage theirs, Arkansas would be a prime tournament destination.

Brian Bean of Hot Springs, who finished fourth, said flatly that the critics are wrong. He and other anglers said they saw 25-pound limits swimming around throughout the tournament. Getting fish of that caliber to bite consistently on a lake as small and with such intensive traffic as Lake Hamilton is very hard.

While everybody else struggled, Cunningham averaged nearly 15 pounds per day. That is a respectable summer weight for Lake Hamilton. The fact that he caught his fish on a Whopper Plopper, a topwater novelty lure, was an irresistibly twist.

Cunningham used a bone-colored Whopper Plopper. That's one of my two favorite colors for creek fishing. I intend to use it soon.