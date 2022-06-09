‘Apostle’ gets time for sex abuse

LOS ANGELES -- The leader of the Mexican megachurch La Luz del Mundo was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years in a California prison for sexually abusing young female followers who said he made them his sex slaves.

Naason Joaquin Garcia, 53, pleaded guilty last week in Los Angeles Superior Court to three felonies on the eve of a long-awaited trial.

Prosecutors said Garcia, who is considered the "apostle" of Jesus Christ by his 5 million worldwide followers, used his spiritual sway to have sex with girls and young women who were told it would lead to their salvation -- or damnation if they refused.

"I never cease to be amazed at what people do in the name of religion and how many lives are ruined in the guise of a supreme being," said Judge Ronald Coen, who called Garcia a sexual predator.

The sentence came after nearly three hours of emotional statements by five young women Garcia was charged with sexually abusing. They had once been his followers. But in court they called him "evil" and a "monster," "disgusting human waste" and the "antichrist."

"I worshipped my abuser," said a woman identified as Jane Doe 4, who said she was his niece. "He used me over and over again like a sacrificial lamb taken to slaughter."

Garcia didn't turn to face the women. He sat upright and looked straight ahead with his hands shackled at his waist as he followed along with the proceedings listening through earphones to a Spanish interpreter.

Garcia pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of forcible oral copulation involving minors and one count of a lewd act upon a child who was 15. In exchange, prosecutors dropped 16 counts that included allegations of raping children and women, as well as human trafficking to produce child pornography.

The victims objected to the plea deal, saying they only learned about it at the last minute and were not consulted. They implored Coen to impose a stiffer sentence, but he said his hands were tied by the agreement.

"The world has heard you," he told the Jane Does and their supporters. "I promise you that."

The church, which is also known as the Light of the World, said in a statement that Garcia pleaded guilty because he didn't think he could get a fair trial after prosecutors withheld or doctored evidence. The agreement would allow him to be freed sooner.

"The Apostle of Jesus Christ has had no choice but to accept with much pain that the agreement presented is the best way forward to protect the church and his family," the church said. It repeated its support for him.

Garcia's grandfather founded the Guadalajara-based fundamentalist Christian church in 1926. García took over as "apostle" after his father, Samuel Joaquin Flores, died in 2014.

Flores was also the subject of child sex abuse allegations in 1997, but authorities in Mexico never filed criminal charges.

Garcia was aided by others in the church who groomed his victims and facilitated the abuse. Two women who have pleaded guilty to related charges were not sentenced Wednesday.