Eureka Springs, circa 1905: "She has grown to be an old, old woman. You'd find no traces in her of the girl you used to know ... trouble and care makes a change in us all." The view was of the train nearing the resort city. The coming of the railroad in 1883 opened the Victorian-era resort to greatly expanded tourism business.

