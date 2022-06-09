Bass Pro grant to help land trust protect 300 acres near tunnel

The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust announced Wednesday a recent grant from the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Outdoor Fund will go toward the trust's initiative to permanently protect 300 acres of Ozark forest in Washington County west of the Bobby Hopper tunnel on Interstate 49.

The acreage, called the Blackburn Bluffs Preserve, is a designated scenic byway and is home to more than 400 species of plants and animals. It is adjacent to a privately owned 725-acre tract that was permanently protected with a conservation easement in 2019. Together, the two properties will establish a protected corridor for wildlife to move under the interstate and will protect 2.5 miles of a tributary in the Lee Creek watershed that supplies drinking water for more than 200,000 people in the Fort Smith metro area, according to a news release from the trust.

The preserve is also an important foraging area for the Northern Long-Eared Bat, a federally threatened species, and the Ozark Big-Eared Bat, a federally endangered species.

This land acquisition is part of the trust's ongoing effort to establish a Boston Mountain Scenic Wildlife Corridor, aiming to connect publicly protected lands at Devil's Den State Park and Ozark National Forest in the west to Ozark National Forest in the east, the release states.

Northwest Arkansas loses 9 acres of open space each day, and the area's population is expected to double between 2020 and 2045, according to Pam Nelson, the trust's director of land protection. The trust believes the conservation of this area will increase access to outdoor recreation and community participation that will result in increased awareness of the importance of land conservation.

The Northwest Arkansas Land Trust is the region's first local and accredited land trust, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life through the permanent protection of land today and for future generations.

The Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Outdoor Fund grant is part of the company's initiative to invest in programs aligned with its commitment to conservation, according to the release.