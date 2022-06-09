Bike Fest returns to Spa City today withparty, music

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Bike Fest roars back into town today, with events scheduled through Saturday.

The festival for motorcycle enthusiasts is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Arkansas Veteran Support Services.

"Everything that we are able to gain off of the Bike Fest event goes directly to that charity, 100%," said Wendell Roberts, director of Arkansas Veteran Support Services.

Because of low attendance numbers last year, the festival shifted from September to June, he said.

"September last year, covid was still a very hot topic," Roberts said. "So, with the covid restrictions and Bikes, Blues, and BBQ got canceled like just a few days before our rally began, a lot of people assumed that our rally was canceled, too."

He said the Garland County Fair was also being held at the same time.

"The biggest thing that we think that held our numbers down last year was, who knew at the beginning of our planning in January of last year that Texas would join the Southeastern Conference and the first game of the year -- opening weekend, which was also our first day, Saturday -- was the Razorbacks vs. the Texas Longhorns," Roberts said.

"I think a lot of people went out to restaurants and bars and stayed there and watched football instead of coming back to the entertainment district. We decided that we're going to move it to June because that's kind of the kickoff of motorcycle season and the weather is still relatively cool and there's not a lot of other competing activities going on in June, especially the beginning of June," he said.

The group anticipates "somewhere around 600 ... preregistered people and I think a lot of people are waiting on the weather. We do have to shut down preregistrations, we shut them down about a week ago. We've got people hitting us up every day about 'How do I get registered?' and we have to tell them, 'Well, preregistrations are over. You've got to come to the event and register there,'" Roberts said.

"The advantage of being a registered guest is that you're guaranteed your T-shirt ... you can do -- we've got two poker runs, a long run and a short run. With your registration, you get to do both of those poker runs. Also, you get to put your motorcycle in the motorcycle show on Saturday. And you get to be involved in all the different contests."

Bike Fest is "partnering up" with Bridge Street LIVE! tonight, he said. "As far as attractions go, we're going to have Harley-Davidson motorcycle will be there, Indian Motorcycle will be there. They will both have their big semi-trucks with their demo bikes at the event."

The Dyno Drag Racing Trailer will also be there "where you pull two motorcycles up into this trailer, they chalk you down and they tie you down -- the bikes. And then you basically race each other sitting still, but your engines are going, your back tire is going on that Dyno wheel and it measures how fast you're going. So that's going to be a big draw," he said.

"We're going to have what's called the Globe of Death, which is the big metal sphere where the three motorcycle stunt riders get inside and they ride their motorcycles -- all three of them -- simultaneously around the inside of that metal cage."

On Friday night, the festival will feature what they're calling "the Block Party with DJ Kramer," he said, "and then Saturday night, the Fraze, which is Brent Frazier's band -- they're going to open up for our main act, and that is The Crue. They are a Motley Crue tribute band out of Houston, Texas. These guys, they look, sound, act just like Motley Crue back in 1987 -- they are incredible."

Bike Fest is a community event and all are welcome to attend, he said.

"It's going to be a kid-friendly event -- the public is more than welcome to come. We're not limiting it and we don't want to limit it to just bikers," Roberts said.