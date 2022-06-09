Cave Springs doctor arrested on sexual assault claim

BENTONVILLE -- A Cave Springs doctor is accused of inappropriately touching patients.

Dr. Adam Maass, 51, of Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault. Prosecutors haven't filed any formal charges against Maass.

He was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set. His bond hearing is scheduled for today in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.

Cave Springs police received a sexual assault complaint in February concerning Maass, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman said Maass touched her breast without consent while doing a medical exam, according to the affidavit. Police learned there were at least 10 other women reporting similar experiences with Maass, according to the affidavit.

A review of the medical records of the patients indicated Maass hadn't documented doing the breast exams in several different cases, according to the affidavit. Police learned the Arkansas State Medical Board had censured Maass for failing to have a chaperone present and for failing to document doing breast exams, according to the affidavit.

Maass has 17 years of experience in endocrinology, according to his biography on the website for Main Street Medical Associates in Cave Springs.

He previously worked as an endocrinologist for Northwest Health, starting Nov. 1, 2019, according to information on Northwest Health's website. Christina Bull, a spokeswoman for the health system, said Maass left Northwest Health in December 2020.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said Maass was arrested after a lengthy investigation. Twelve women have come forward with complaints against Maass, Smith said.

According to the Arkansas State Medical Board, Maass' license is active, but he's working under a consent order. His license is set to expire April 30.

A hearing was held in August 2021 concerning complaints from three women that Maass had inappropriately touched them during examinations, according to records from the board.

Maass' medical license, originally issued in 2000, was suspended in August.

The suspension was lifted in December when Maass entered into a consent agreement with the board, according to documents. Maass entered into a five-year monitoring contract with the Arkansas Medical Foundation, according to the consent agreement.