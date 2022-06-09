Chef James Hale returns to Little Rock, takes over kitchen at Allsopp & Chapple

James Hale, the former executive chef and co-owner of Acadia in Little Rock’s Hillcrest, has taken over as executive chef at Allsopp & Chapple, 311 Main St. in downtown Little Rock.

Hale had been the executive chef at The Grumpy Rabbit in Lonoke since the restaurant opened in 2020.

At Allsopp & Chapple, Hale replaces Anthony Quintana, who had just taken over the kitchen in February. Restaurant co-owner Eric Carter said Quintana “had an opportunity in California that he could not pass up” and moved out there in May. Bonner Cameron, whom Quintana had replaced, is now in the kitchen at west Little Rock's Petit & Keet.

Carter said Hale will be making menu changes, “but we don’t have a specific timeline yet.”

After Acadia closed in 2015, Hale worked at Little Rock's Capital Hotel. For about a pre-pandemic year, he rose to the position of chef de cuisine at the hotel's Capital Bar and Grill.

Hale was one of two Little Rock chefs nominated in 2008 for a prestigious James Beard Foundation Award in the Best Chef: South category, which at the time encompassed Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi. (The other nominated chef was Lee Richardson of Ashley's at the Capital.)

At The Grumpy Rabbit, the restaurant website, grumpyrabbitlonoke.com, now lists Danyiel “EJ” Turner as daytime executive chef and Kyle Carson as evening executive chef.