Cocktails to support community, museum, big cats

Cocktails for a Cause presented by Main Street Eureka Springs returns in the coming months to benefit three area nonprofit organizations. Three cocktail gatherings, at different locations and on different dates, will benefit the groups selected by Main Street from top vote getters of 171 nominations for 16 charities.

"Each one was deserving, and three rose to the top with the most nominations," organizers say. "Eureka Springs Community Center, Eureka Springs Historical Museum and Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge."

Organizers note: "Cocktails for a Cause is a fundraising project from Main Street Eureka Springs to raise the profiles of the organizations and raise funds that are split evenly between the organizations."

Scheduled cocktail gatherings for groups are:

Eureka Springs Community Center -- 5-7 p.m. June 16 at Chelsea's;

Eureka Springs Historical Museum -- 5-7 p.m. July 21 at Brews; and

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge -- 5-7 p.m. Aug. 18 at Missy's White Rabbit Lounge.

Admission at each venue is a $10 donation.

The Eureka Springs Community Center is "a community gathering place as varied, unique and inclusive as Eureka Springs." Leaders say center offerings include classes, workshops and events and invite the public to "Come get 'Centered.'" For more information, visit escommunity.org

According to the group's website, the mission of the Eureka Springs Historical Museum is "is to collect, preserve, document, and exhibit objects of historical significance to Eureka Springs, and to present them in such a manner as to educate and inspire residents and visitors alike." For more information, visit eshmuseum.org.

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge works to "to end the exotic animal trade, making sanctuaries like Turpentine Creek no longer necessary; together, we can preserve and protect these magnificent predators in the wild for our children's future." For more information, visit turpentinecreek.org.

