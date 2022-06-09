Community briefs

City to host movie night

The city of Pine Bluff invites the community to Movie Night on the civic center lawn at Pine Bluff City Hall at 8 p.m. June 18.

Black Panther will be shown. Participants should bring their lawn chairs. Vendors will be available for snacks, according to the mayor’s Facebook page.

Farmer’s Market opens

The Farmer’s Market held its grand opening June 4 at Saracen Landing.

The market will be open each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.

Summer outreach set Saturday

A neighborhood summer outreach will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Townsend Park.

The event will include free food and beverages, games, face painting, balloon animals, bounce houses, 3-on-3 basketball, and a tour of an ambulance.

Free vaccines and health screenings will also be available at the outreach, according to the announcement on the mayor’s Facebook page.

Local churches and the city of Pine Bluff will sponsor the outreach. Participating agencies include Cross Hope Treatment Centers, Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Emergency Ambulance Service Inc. (EASI), and Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC.)

Vaccines available Saturday

Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) and the Arkansas Department of Health are partnering with Family Church to provide the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Townsend Park.

Those who are 5 years and older are eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine at this event. Ages 5-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, according to a news release.

Vaccines offered Juneteenth

Free covid-19 Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 years old and older will be offered during a Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 at the amphitheater in Regional Park.

Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC), the city of Pine Bluff, and the Arkansas Department of Health are sponsoring the vaccine clinic, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce’s newsletter.

People may receive their first or second covid-19 shot or the booster shots. Participants are asked to bring their vaccination card if requesting their second dose or booster.

Appointments aren’t necessary and although vaccines are free, people are asked to bring their insurance card if they have one.

Those getting their first shot can receive a $20 Arkansas Lottery scratch off ticket or Arkansas Game and Fish Commission gift certificate if they’re 18 years or older. Those 12-17 can receive the gift certificate.

Simmons announces DU grant

Simmons First Foundation awarded Ducks Unlimited (DU) a grant of $100,000 to support the Big River Park Conservancy project located along the Mississippi River in Memphis, Tenn., and West Memphis, Ark., according to a news release.

“The Simmons First Foundation is honored to support the mission of Ducks Unlimited,” said Tommy May, chairman of Simmons First Foundation.

“Our organizations believe in the power of supporting our communities, and Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 15 million acres in North America throughout the last eight decades.

We are honored to provide a grant which will support the organization’s habitat restoration and conservation efforts and provide a better quality of life for wildlife and our communities.”

DU has pledged to help raise more than $5 million for the Big River Park Conservancy project.

“It is exciting for DU to have great partners like Simmons First Foundation join with us in this project to conserve 1,500 acres along the Mississippi River,” said Amy Batson, Ducks Unlimited chief fundraising officer.

“This is a unique opportunity to re-establish this region to benefit wildlife, water quality, and a healthy ecosystem.”















