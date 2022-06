Pulaski County sheriff's deputies are investigating a man's death as a homicide after a body was found Wednesday in the back of a truck arriving at a recycling center, according to social media posts from the agency.

Deputies responded to Central Arkansas Recycling at 9611 Ironton Road, where the body of a white male who has yet to be identified was discovered in a truck offloading at the site.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released.