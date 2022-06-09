EDITORIAL: A reminder

During the height of the pandemic, when people were sick and tired of . . . well, the pandemic, the saying went: "You may be through with the covid-19 virus, but is might not be through with you."

We were reminded of that as coronavirus cases grew by 805 in this state on Tuesday, a spike not seen in Arkansas since March. And we had to look up this paragraph again in John M. Barry's book "The Great Influenza" about the flu pandemic of 1918 and beyond:

"Between June 1 and Aug. 1, 200,825 British soldiers in France, out of two million, were hit hard enough that they could not report for duty even in the midst of desperate combat. Then the disease was gone. On Aug. 10, the British command declared the epidemic over. In Britain itself on Aug. 20, a medical journal stated that the influenza epidemic 'has completely disappeared.'"

NB: That was in chapter 14.

The book has 36 chapters.

Viruses don't seem to understand it when man declares them done. This isn't meant to alarm, but to remind.