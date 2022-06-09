EDITORIAL: First reports, and only first reports ….

"Later in spring 2020, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) whipped up a protest crowd in front of the Supreme Court. He directly threatened justices Neil Gorsuch and [Brett] Kavanaugh. 'I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.' What exactly did Schumer mean by 'you will pay the price' or 'you won't know what hit you'?

"Who or what would hit the two justices--and how exactly?"

--syndicated columnist Victor Davis Hanson on these pages, May 9

We have a friend who says he doesn't believe much of the news for three or four days. By then, the truth finally outs.

It's a shame the media in this country can't be trusted any more than that. But that's the case in the day of breaking-news- every-30-seconds television. And Internet. And some papers. Focusing on getting the story first, instead of right, gave us days of wrong reports out of Uvalde, Texas, if you'll remember.

Mid-morning Wednesday, the news broke that somebody had been arrested close to Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home in Maryland. And that the man was carrying a handgun, a knife and burglary tools.

First dispatches say he told the police something about targeting the justice. And, according to anonymous sources, the man's beef had something to do with the leaked Roe v. Wade decision that may or may not be made official soon.

Although reports were still coming in at this writing, we feel safe in quoting the Supreme Court's official spokeswoman Patricia McCabe: "The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh. He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District."

We don't require our syndicated columnists to be clairvoyant, but sometimes they get close. Victor Davis Hanson got it right a month ago when he noted how Chuck Schumer was whipping up his base, dangerously.

Tonight the nation will begin watching as Congress holds hearings on former president Donald Trump and his efforts to encourage supporters to "stop the steal" of the 2020 election. (Note the scare quotes.) As important as these hearings/presentations will be, it is useful to remember that fomenting the American extreme is dangerous for all sides.

Last year, Chuck Schumer's protest speech brought a smart response from an unusual office. The chief justice of the United States Supreme Court decided to weigh in. That doesn't happen often in these matters.

Chief Justice John Roberts put out this statement after the You Won't Know What Hit You speech:

"Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter."

At the time, Chuck Schumer's office scoffed. Maybe it will think twice today. Maybe it has already. (See the front page for the latest news.)

We don't require our U.S. Supreme Court chief justices to be clairvoyant, either. But sometimes they get close.

Sometimes the crazies get close, too. Our betters should keep that in mind.