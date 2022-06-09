FYI: Gulley Park Concert Series starts tonight

Today

Art Buzz -- Music of "The Dirty South," 5:30 p.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Teen Movie Night -- "Aquaman," 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band -- 6:30 p.m., Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $55 & up. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

Walker Landing Performance -- Music of "The Dirty South," 7 p.m., Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gulley Park Summer Concert Series -- With Route 358, 7 p.m., Gulley Park Gazebo at 1850 E. Township St. in Fayetteville. Free. bit.ly/gulleysummerconcert.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band -- 7:30 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $65-$85. theaud.org.

"Moon Over Buffalo" -- Ken Ludwig's door-slamming farce returns to Fort Smith Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 9-11; 2 p.m. June 12; 7:30 p.m. June 15-18. $20 opening night; $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966.

Live in America Festival -- Live in a Squareykah, 9 p.m.-midnight June 9-11, the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Friday

"Pinocchio" -- Presented by Opera in the Ozarks, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library "Backyard." Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Summer Family Movies -- "Moana," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Live in America Talks -- 5 p.m., The Tower at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

LunaFest -- A "program of short films that empower and inspire," 7 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. $15. lunafest.org.

Steely Dan -- With Snarky Puppy, 7:30 p.m., Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $25 & up. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

Uncrowned Kings -- 8 p.m., Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Free-$20. railyardlive.com/live-events.

Saturday

Tommy Terrific's Wacky Magic -- 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Super Saturday -- Pirate Dogs of the Sea, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Weekend Movies -- "Jungle Cruise," 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Celebrating LGBTQ+ artists: Luigi Lucioni, 1 p.m., Main Galleries at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Live in America Talks -- 1 p.m., The Tower at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Art Walk -- 2-7 p.m., downtown Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

Springdale Street Dinner -- 6:30 p.m., Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $100 per person. downtownspringdale.org.

Forest Concert Series -- Naia Izumi, 7 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ultra Suede -- 8 p.m., Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Free-$20. railyardlive.com/live-events.

