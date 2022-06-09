The world in brief: German crash kills woman, injures more;Students, teachers airlifted during hike;22 people killed in Iran train derailment ;Taliban arrest model after Quran joke





German crash kills woman, injures more

BERLIN -- A man drove a car into a German school group standing in a popular Berlin shopping district Wednesday, killing a teacher and seriously injuring nine people, authorities said.

The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 a.m., got the car back on the road and then crashed into a shop window about a block away, Berlin police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said.

Berlin's top security official, Iris Spranger, said the woman killed was a teacher on a trip to the German capital with students from a secondary school in the central German state of Hesse.

Six people suffered life-threatening injuries and another three were seriously injured, fire service spokesman Adrian Wentzel said. Police said the 14 students from Hesse were among those who suffered injuries of varying severity, but didn't give a total tally.

The driver was apparently detained by passers-by and then arrested swiftly by a police officer near the scene, Cablitz said. Investigators were working to determine whether the man deliberately drove into the pedestrians or whether it was an accident, possibly caused by a medical emergency.

Police said the driver was a 29-year-old German-Armenian who lived in Berlin.

Spranger said posters were found in the man's car "in which he expressed views about Turkey."

In a later interview with regional public broadcaster RBB, Spranger said Germany's domestic intelligence agency had no immediate information on the man and authorities were still checking whether he was previously known to police. She said the driver was in a hospital, "because we must of course immediately clarify whether he is ill, whether he took drugs and so on."

"We can't rule anything out at the moment ... but there is no claim of responsibility," Spranger said.

A memorial service for the people killed or hurt in Wednesday's crash was held in the evening at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church on the Breitscheidplatz, next to the scene of the crash.

Students, teachers airlifted during hike

BERLIN -- Authorities in Austria say more than 100 students and teachers on a school trip from Germany had to be airlifted to safety after they followed an online map that directed them onto an unmarked and difficult trail.

Police in the western state of Vorarlberg said more than 60 rescuers -- including the local mayor -- took part in the rescue late Tuesday.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that the group from Ludwigshafen, Germany, became stuck on a ridge leading up to Walmendingerhorn summit after a teacher had found what was described as a "classic evening walk" using an internet search tool.

In fact, the route was partly suspended and involved sections that required firm shoes, climbing and Alpine experience, police said.

Because of slippery conditions and the fact that "not all students were wearing optimal footwear" one teacher decided to turn back. After two students slipped and suffered minor injuries, the teacher dialed emergency services, prompting the rescue operation.

Police said the 99 students -- ages 12 to 14 -- and eight teachers were plucked from the ridge by helicopter using ropes.

22 people killed in Iran train derailment

TEHRAN, Iran -- A passenger train traveling through eastern Iran struck an excavator and nearly half its cars derailed before dawn on Wednesday, killing at least 22 people and injuring 87, officials said.

The derailment near the desert city of Tabas was the latest disaster to strike the Islamic Republic in recent weeks as Tehran struggles under U.S. sanctions and any return to its nuclear deal with world powers remains in doubt.

The train, operated by the state-run Islamic Republic Railway, carried some 350 people as it traveled from the town of Tabas, some 340 miles southeast of Tehran, to the city of Yazd.

Over a dozen people suffered critical injuries, with some transferred to local hospitals, officials said.

Taliban arrest model after Quran joke

ISLAMABAD -- The Taliban arrested a well-known Afghan fashion model and three of his colleagues, accusing them of disrespecting Islam and the Quran, the Muslim holy book, according to videos released by Afghanistan's new rulers.

Ajmal Haqiqi -- known for his fashion shows, YouTube clips and modeling events -- appeared handcuffed in videos posted on Twitter by the Taliban intelligence agency on Tuesday.

In one widely circulated and contentious video, Haqiqi is seen laughing as his colleague Ghulam Sakhi -- who is known to have a speech impediment that he uses for humor -- recites verses of the Quran in Arabic using a comical voice.

After the arrests, the Taliban released a video of Haqiqi and his colleagues, seen standing in light brown jail uniforms, apologizing to the Taliban government and religious scholars.

The video was accompanied by a tweet in the Dari language, saying: "No one is allowed to insult Quranic verses or sayings of the Prophet Muhammad."

Later Wednesday, Amnesty International released a statement, urging the Taliban to "immediately and unconditionally" release Haqiqi and his colleagues.













Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey visits the scene where a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)



A covered body,foreground, lies on the street after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)



Police officers cover a dead body after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)



Police officers cover a dead body after a car crashed into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)







Rescuers work Wednesday at the scene where a passenger train partially derailed near the desert city of Tabas in eastern Iran. (AP/Iranian Red Crescent Society)





