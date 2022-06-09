Get to know: 2024 D-line target Charleston Collins

Mills defensive lineman Charleston Collins received his second scholarship offer from Arkansas in April and since then has added several others.

Collins, 6-5, 250 pounds, has seen offers from Ole Miss, Colorado, LSU, Michigan State, Alabama and others join in the chase for him.

Coach Sam Pittman offered him during during the Hogs open practice on April 16.

He recorded 57 tackles, 31 assisted tackles, 7 sacks 12 tackles for loss and a recovered fumble as a sophomore while playing at Pine Bluff.

Collins plans to visit the Hogs again on Saturday and Sunday

Nickname: Charlie

Favorite thing about playing on D-line: Only place where you can beat on someone and it’s legal

Coach Deke Adams is: An amazing guy, one of the funniest I know

Funniest football moment: it’s a long story but I tackled my own QB

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Business Marketing/ CEO of a multi billion dollar company

I'm happiest when I: when I’m on the field or with my lil brother

My mom is always on me to do: Spending money

Favorite NFL player: Aaron Donald

Must watch TV: Flash on Netflix

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate'em

How would you spend a million dollars: I would buy a hellcat and a big chain then invest the rest of it

What super power would you choose if given the option: Teleportation

My two pet peeves are: Never lie to me, I hate people who don’t know what they want to do with their life

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: The Head Hog

My hidden talent is: I like to play with Legos

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Raising Canes

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Chinese Food

I will never ever eat: Octopus

Favorite junk food: French Fries

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Reese’s

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Octopus

My dream date is: Big Lotto (Alyssa Michelle Stephens)

I’m terrified of: Dark

Cat or dog person:: Dogs

Hobbies: Building Lego’s, Working out, playing with my brother, and watching movies

The one thing I could not live without is: my family, they my backbone in everything I do

Best advice I’ve received: “Everybody want to hold the trophy but nobody wants to run the race”

Role model and why: Aaron Donald, he fast, physical, fluent, and a master at his skill

Three words to describe me: Goofy, Intelligent,Dependable

People would be surprised that I: Double Jointed



