Why are there so many guns? We are the most heavily armed populace on Earth, with more guns than people. In particular, why do the citizens of a representative democracy, that hasn't seen a foreign invasion since 1812, need 20 million AR-style, semiautomatic militaristic weapons?

President Joe Biden listed a number of specific actions we could take to halt the epidemic of gun deaths, such as universal background checks. These proposals are quite compatible with the Second Amendment, which calls for a "well-regulated" militia. Will our representatives now enact most or all of these common-sense regulations?

Having grown up in a different time and place, it's hard for me to understand why some people are so deeply attached to their portable killing machines. "Gun rights" are now almost a religious tenet, although I don't know what religion that could be--certainly not Christianity.

It wasn't always thus. Going back 75 or 80 years to my childhood, some people somewhere had guns, but it wasn't a part of my life. Not even hunting. The cities where I lived (Minneapolis and Cleveland) were surrounded by farming communities, not wild forests. There was nothing to shoot but the animals in the zoo.

Little boys sometimes pointed their fingers and said, "Bang, bang, you're dead," but for the most part I never knew anybody who kept a gun or talked about guns. That was another world, gangster movies with Edward G. Robinson. Guns didn't have anything to do with the people I knew.

You may say it's all about rural life. I lived for months at a time with my maternal grandparents in a small town in Wisconsin (350 souls) in dairy-farming country. My great-grandfather's Civil War rifle hung on the parlor wall as a remembrance, but it hadn't been loaded for 75 years. I never heard tell of any other guns in town. That county's dairy cows gave milk with the highest butterfat content in the whole nation, and nobody would risk harming one of those precious creatures by mistaking it for a moose. The moose were long gone, anyway.

I did have something to do with guns once, when I was 15. The war was still going, and my school set up a Rifle Club like the older established clubs, the Nurse's Aides or the Spanish Club. Its obvious purpose was to help prepare young men who were soon to be drafted: pre-basic training. However, my boy-crazy girlfriend Betty, noting that all current members were male, prevailed on me to join with her. Betty soon dropped out, but I stayed long enough to earn my badge. I was a mediocre marksman, and never picked up a gun again.

In Arkansas, weapons are a very big deal--we're sixth in the nation in gun ownership, according to worldpopulationreview.com. The top eight are all mountain or southern states. Is it four times more dangerous living in states like Montana and Wyoming (66 percent gun ownership) than in Massachusetts and Hawaii (15 percent gun ownership)? Is this about population density? Or does it have more to do with the historical circumstances of slavery and of dispossessing the Indians?

Men say they need guns to protect their families. From what or whom, exactly? The saber-toothed tigers went extinct some time ago. Now it seems that the reason people need guns is to protect themselves from other people with guns. Where does this arms race end?

Gun-rights proponents tend to make sharp distinctions between the sane and insane. Yet ordinary people who would not test as mentally ill are nevertheless subject to depression, intense jealousy, or uncontrolled rage. Or getting drunk while carrying a weapon of destruction.

Married, or as a woman alone, I've always been without a gun. My personal life has been barely touched by weaponry. But now the emotions of fear, horror, and dread have descended. As hideous as these mass shootings are, I can imagine even worse possibilities: greater numbers, more widespread carnage.

I keep looking for reasons. Eighteenth-century immigrants from the Scots-English borders settled the Mid-South, and contributed many pioneers to the West. Borderers relied on the individual and the clan, disliked central government ... and they had a gun culture. Borderer traditions haven't changed much in 250 years. Some individuals hate the government as if it were still the king of England, instead of a representative democracy of which they are part.

Some Southerners are still mad about the Civil War. Some can't get over the fact we elected a mixed-race president. Do those ingrained feelings and prejudices have something to do with turning the country into an arsenal?

Did the 2008 Supreme Court decision in the Heller case--contradicting all previous interpretations of the Second Amendment--lead to the current irruption of guns?

Whatever is happening, please make it stop.

Coralie Koonce is a writer living in Fayetteville, and the author of "Twelve Dispositions: A Field Guide to Humans."