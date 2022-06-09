DEAR HELOISE: I have three suggestions that I hope you will find useful to increase the usefulness of some common household items. I found that a grapefruit spoon is great for removing the tops of strawberries. It's quick and reduces the amount of strawberry lost. I use a loose leaf tea infuser ball or spoon -- the spring-loaded kind that looks like two spoons with holes put together -- as a mini flour or confectioners' sugar duster, which gets into small areas easily. And when my grill brush is too worn to be safely used for the grill, I use it to clean the mud off of my garden tools after a day's work. Thank you for taking the time to consider these suggestions.

DEAR HELOISE: May I offer a different perspective to R.M. in Red Oak, Texas? His wife took tongs to the store so that she could reach items on high shelves from her rider cart. A good friend told me that one person's need is another person's blessing. I often use a rider cart, too. Even standing, at 5 feet, 3 inches tall, there are many items I cannot reach in the grocery. I patiently wait for an employee or taller shopper to pass by. I politely ask for help. I have never been refused. I hope my need has been a blessing to a perfect stranger.

DEAR READERS: If kitchen appliances, counters or a stainless-steel sink needs cleaning, sprinkle baking soda onto a wet sponge and rub well. Then rinse off.

DEAR HELOISE: As we age, it gets harder and harder to read the very small print that says "best if used by" or use-by dates on dairy, meats, cheese, yogurt, lunch meat, etc. After I have found it with my trusty magnifying glass, I either write it on top of caps or across the clear package with my black permanent marker so that I can see it in a flash. Problem solved, and I save myself five to 10 minutes looking for the dates.

DEAR HELOISE: I have a small bulletin board with safety pins in my laundry room that I use to pin into or next to where I've treated a stain. That way, I can verify it's gone before tossing the item into the dryer. A tip I learned from my dry cleaner.

