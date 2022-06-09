Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Arkansas baseball lands JUCO prospect

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:04 a.m.
An Arkansas batting helmet sits on the field during NCAA regional practice Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.

Infielder/outfielder Tyson Fourkiller has committed to Arkansas and is the third pledge for the Razorbacks this week.

Fourkiller, 5-11, 175 pounds, of Connor State College of Warner, Okla., had a .448 average, hit 5 home runs and drove in 60 runs in 49 games last season. He had a .551 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of .686. 

In 172 at-bats, he had 77 hits, 22 doubles, 2 triples and 24 walks. He struck out only seven times. 

The Stilwell, Okla., native hit .361 and had 18 RBI, 19 runs and 2 stolen bases as a freshman. Fourkiller throws and bats right handed.

Earlier in the week, Creighton outfielder Jared Wegner announced he will play his final year at Arkansas in 2023, and junior college left-handed pitcher Hunter Hollan of San Jacinto (Texas) College said he will be a Razorback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT