Arkansas baseball lands JUCO prospect

Infielder/outfielder Tyson Fourkiller has committed to Arkansas and is the third pledge for the Razorbacks this week.

Fourkiller, 5-11, 175 pounds, of Connor State College of Warner, Okla., had a .448 average, hit 5 home runs and drove in 60 runs in 49 games last season. He had a .551 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of .686.

In 172 at-bats, he had 77 hits, 22 doubles, 2 triples and 24 walks. He struck out only seven times.

The Stilwell, Okla., native hit .361 and had 18 RBI, 19 runs and 2 stolen bases as a freshman. Fourkiller throws and bats right handed.

Earlier in the week, Creighton outfielder Jared Wegner announced he will play his final year at Arkansas in 2023, and junior college left-handed pitcher Hunter Hollan of San Jacinto (Texas) College said he will be a Razorback.