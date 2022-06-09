• Nguyen Thanh Long, Vietnam's health minister, was arrested on abuse-of-power charges and expelled from the Communist Party along with the mayor of Hanoi in an inquiry into price gouging on covid-19 tests.

• Mitsuhiro Taniguchi, a Japanese fugitive, was arrested at a fish trader's house on Indonesia's Sumatra island on charges of helping steal $7.3 million intended for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus.

• Kip Judice, police chief in Duson, La., said letting sick officers potentially infect citizens is "not the proper response," so he'll lean on mutual aid agreements with other law enforcement agencies after he and four of the town's eight officers tested positive for covid-19.

• Luther James Upton, a former City Council member in Evergreen, Ala., was sentenced to probation after authorities said he used his local radio show to threaten a police officer who pulled him over for drunken driving, saying "I dare him to stop me again."

• Jordyn Poulter, a member of the U.S. women's volleyball team that won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, is offering a $1,000 reward, "no questions asked," for the return of her medal, which was stolen in a car break-in Anaheim, Calif., with a suspect with a lengthy criminal record under arrest.

• Lewis Reed, president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, resigned after he and two others were charged with accepting bribes and misusing their offices for personal gain, including helping a small-business owner get tax abatements and other breaks in exchange for bribes.

• Shoral Bounds, former lead cashier for Clarksdale, Public Utilities in Mississippi, was arrested on embezzlement charges and given a demand letter for $182,771.97, including interest and investigative expenses.

• Michael Arthur and a fellow Louisiana sheriff's deputy face charges after they were alleged to have received "payment for security work as well as receiving payment for off-duty security work while simultaneously on-duty for the Sheriff's Office," with surveillance video showing Arthur clocking in and later leaving without clocking out.

• Benjamin Zeringue, a former Baton Rouge police officer, faces charges of malfeasance in office, injuring public records and theft after he was accused of dumping three loaded guns that were evidence into a trash pile behind his home that were found by a group of children, though no one was shot.