JPs reject move to cut county position salary

When it came to the Public Safety committee meeting during the Quorum Court committee meeting Tuesday evening, several justices of the peace had questions about an appropriation ordinance to reduce the salary of a housekeeper at the Juvenile Justice Center.

According to the proposal, the position was to be reduced by $10,000 to $30,853.

The position was created in 2017 and named a laundry technician. That position was merged with housekeeping.

Justice of the Peace Alfred Carroll asked Justice of the Peace Conley Byrd, Public Safety chair, why there was a reduction request. Byrd said the position needed to be comparable with the other housekeeping positions in the county.

According to Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, the slot, currently vacant since January, was formerly filled by an employee who served dual roles.

"The person that was in that slot was also additionally doing part-time," Robinson said. "After her hours of work, she would clean the facility. Auditors suggested we put it under one salary because we were paying her from two separate lines."

Robinson said that, for the part-time work, the woman was being paid $10,000 for her additional duties.

With a potential hire in mind to fill that position, the Juvenile Justice Center department head submitted a job requisition/pre-offer form, which was received by the Jefferson County clerk on May 6, and the form was awaiting Robinson's approval.

The laundry duties, according to a Jefferson County sheriff's office spokesperson, were still part of the housekeeping tech duties even though a reduction of $10,000 was being requested.

Attorney Adam Butler, who was in attendance on behalf of Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr., said there had been no rationale presented for the reduction of the position and that it was a "separation of power issue."

"It's not constitutional," Butler said. "This money was already appropriated. The money is there. Nothing has changed."

Butler said that, according to state law, the sheriff is responsible for the day-to-day operations, and that the move to cut the pay for a position was an attempt to impact the sheriff's ability to hire.

Butler said the ordinance was unconstitutional and an infringement on the sheriff's ability to do his job. Legal representation for the county was not in attendance.

The ordinance failed to win approval.

Also failing to win approval was an appropriation ordinance to create a grant administrator position for Jefferson County. According to the ordinance, the slot would be the county's chief grant researcher and writer and would be responsible for overseeing the grant management process, seeking grant opportunities, monitoring grant compliance provisions and fulfilling reporting requirements.

Another failed ordinance would have created a multimedia coordinator for Jefferson County. That slot would have developed and implemented public communications and researched, written, proofread and edited county informational content and acted as the public information officer.

What did get approved by the committee members to be sent to the full Quorum Court was a resolution to condemn the existing cable plant in the Pinebergen area of Jefferson County.

The former cable television company had abandoned its cable plant, and according to the resolution, had forfeited any rights to operate within Jefferson County,

Jefferson County has agreed to partner with Pine Bluff Cable Television to submit an Arkansas Rural Connect grant application to construct facilities for broadband within the Pinebergen area, and any remaining cable plant within the area will need to be removed.

The resolution will allow Pine Bluff Cable Television, once the grant is approved, to remove and replace the existing abandoned cable plant.

The justices of the peace also agreed to send to the full council the approval of a lease extension for Jefferson Regional Medical Center's original Pine Bluff campus and White Hall property through Dec. 31, 2099.