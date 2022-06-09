Killer gets life term for Fayetteville slaying

FAYETTEVILLE -- Marlon Terryonna Smith avoided the death penalty Wednesday but likely will die in prison for murdering Scott Kendricks three years ago.

Smith, 35, shot Kendricks in the head during a family gathering on the evening of April 28, 2019, at 234 S. Willow Ave. in Fayetteville.

Witnesses testified the killing came without provocation.

The state charged Smith with capital murder and sought the death penalty. The jury deliberated about three hours Wednesday before finding Smith guilty of murder in the first-degree. Jurors took less than 30 minutes of deliberations before coming back with a verdict of life in prison.

Smith showed no visible emotion when he heard the verdicts.

Capital murder is punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. First-degree murder is punishable by 10 to 40 years or life.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said life is life regardless of the terminology used in the state statutes because there is no parole on a life sentence in Arkansas.

"We tried it as a death penalty case because it fit. And there were aggravating circumstances that made it eligible for the death penalty. So, we thought, a jury should decide on that," Durrett said. "My goal, going into this trial, was at the end of it to make sure that Marlon Smith never walks out of prison again, and that's what the jury did. I'm pleased with the outcome."

Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay sentenced Smith immediately. Then he turned to the Kendricks family. Lindsay said the goal of the judicial system is to restore people to where they were before.

"It breaks my heart when our justice system is not able to do that," Lindsay said.

Lindsay also apologized to the family for the delay in getting the case to trial, which was largely due to the covid-19 pandemic.

"No verdict, no sentence, there's nothing that's going to bring Scott Kendricks back, but hopefully with the family knowing that their son's murderer is never going to breathe free air again, they can start the healing process," Durrett said. "They've been waiting three years for something, and I hope that it at least gets them on the road to recovery."

Earlier, after the guilty verdict and before the sentencing verdict, Lester Kendricks, Scott's father, told the jury about the effect the loss has had on his whole family, from grandparents to children.

"Something is lost that can never be returned or replaced," he said. "We'll accept the judgement of this court, but our lives will never be the same."

The retired Camden firefighter decried the senselessness of violence and called it a disease affecting all segments of society.

With tears streaming down his cheeks, Lester Kendricks said he's reminded weekly of his son and how much Scott meant to the entire Kendricks family.

Durrett reminded jurors during closing arguments about the police body camera video they were shown that captured Kendricks' agonizing final minutes of life.

"He was fighting to breathe," Durrett said. "He was fighting to live."

Dr. Stephen Erickson, a state medical examiner, told jurors that Kendricks died because he couldn't get enough air.

"There was a tremendous amount of hemorrhaging in the soft tissue," Erickson said. "He was suffocated by his own blood that prevented him from breathing air into his lungs."

Erickson said Kendricks was shot from above and behind as he sat in a chair with his head turned away from the gunman. The fatal shot came from 4 to 6 inches away, entered above Kendricks' right ear and passed through his mouth, tongue and jaw before it exited under his chin then lodged in his left shoulder, Erickson said. The bullet, consistent with a 9 mm, did not enter the cranial cavity.

"It was a can't miss gunshot wound," Erickson said.