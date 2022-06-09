Lady Lions’ roster reloads

Last season was definitely a transitioning time for the UAPB basketball program.

But Coach Dawn Thornton has used the spring to retool her team and add a bunch of new faces during the all-important recruiting period. Now, her team will look to shake things up in the very competitive Southwestern Athletic Conference come November.

Thornton recently announced her 2022-23 signing class that includes an intriguing mix of experienced transfers and incoming freshmen to the program.

"This signing class will be one of the most dynamic groups that we have ever seen in Golden Lion Nation," said Thornton. "I felt that I owed it to this program to recruit not only a group of talented young women, but to bring in student athletes with high character, self-motivators, academically sound, and overall great people."

Thornton believes the new players who signed on the dotted line will bring new energy to the program and address some valuable needs in the process.

"We were very selective with the type of young women we bring into the program, and in this recruiting class, I really think we filled some valuable needs," said Thornton. "I love their talent level and character. These young ladies can play multiple positions, and I think they're going to fit in really well with what we have coming back."

The reigning SWAC Newcomer of the Year Zaay Green, who brought a lot of excitement to the UAPB fanbase this past season, will be joined by 10 new players who will each bring a valuable asset.

Leading the pack is junior forward Coriah Beck, the daughter of former Arkansas Razorback Corey Beck, is a 5-foot-11 inch combo guard from Fayetteville who comes to UAPB from the University of Memphis with a winning mentality and a terrific skill set.

"Coriah was once ranked a 3-star athlete by ESPN and there is no way you can overlook an in-state kid like this." Thornton said. "She played in a very successful program at the University of Memphis before coming to UAPB, and I strongly believe that with her ability to score on all three levels will be what we have been missing from a combo guard. She is an instant boost to our program."

The 5-foot-10 Raziya Potter, a graduate student and former starter from the University of Arkansas Little Rock, will provide a touch of knowledge and leadership to UAPB. Thornton is hoping that Potter's athletic ability will translate well onto the court for the Golden Lady Lions.

"Raziya has a special athletic ability that will make her very hard to guard, and we were impressed by her efficiency in scoring." said Thornton.

Also joining the next year's team are guards Jelissa Reese (formerly of Troy University), DeeDee Shephard a JUCO transfer, Tia Morgan, Markisha Body, Shayla Bouie and Empress Roberts.

All are expected to bolster the back-court depth for Thornton's squad and should certainly strengthen next season's offensive numbers.

Thornton has high hopes for each of the six in her program.

"Reese will be one of our most respected athletic finishers that scores at-will in many different ways," she said. "She has a natural ability to gravitate towards the basketball and finishes plays around the rim which gives us more versatility on the perimeter.

"DeeDee has a terrific work ethic and loves being in the gym. Her skill level, versatility and competitive nature makes her a great fit for our program. Tia just won a JUCO National Championship with Tyler Junior College this past season and brings great experience and toughness to continue our success.

"Markisha has tremendous instincts, excellent versatility and plays at a very high level. She has a very consistent mid-range game and also has worked on her three-point game.

"Bouie is very versatile and extremely skilled at the guard spot. She can facilitate, step up and be a scorer, and she is a high level defender and Empress loves to shut down whoever has the ball in their hands. She finishes in traffic and as a true point guard she was definitely the missing piece."

The final two additions to the UAPB roster are Azaria Robinson, another transfer from UALR, who is regarded as a great rebounder, and Breazia Robinson, who will add depth at post.

"Breazia will play a huge role for us in her ability to rebound as well as finishing in the paint," Thornton said. "She is a high energy - high motor kid that is excellent on the glass and at the rim in transition and Azaria is more than capable of putting up big numbers for us is exactly what we needed to tag team with Maya Peat who will be back. She rebounds the ball night in and night out and we couldn't be happier with her joining our roster."

UAPB ended the 2021-22 season with a loss to Jackson State in the first round of the SWAC Tournament.