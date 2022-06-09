Legislation on guns

I believe no legislation can prevent atrocities like mass shootings. If anyone is committed to taking such action, she/he will find the means. However, some legislation may be helpful: raising the purchase age for all firearms, having a waiting period before delivery of a firearm, and completing a background check before delivery of a firearm. I think "red-flag laws" are very questionable since they could easily be abused. Schools can be better protected with single entrances, more cameras, and security officers.

The Second Amendment should not be changed since its primary purpose relates to tyranny, and given the current state of the federal government.

RICHARD HARRIS

Conway

Doubts about election

As a retired assistant D.A. of 35 years, you can rest assured I am deeply suspicious of stories that just don't add up. Joe Biden, while hiding in his basement from covid, was swept into office on a massive wave when he flipped several very critical states from Donald Trump, right?

Let's look at this electoral miracle a little closer, shall we?

Let's look at Pennsylvania, for example. How did a frail, old, non-inspiring white guy like Biden garner 3,458,229 votes in the 2020 election, far outshining that young Black energetic incumbent President Barack Obama in 2012 when he only got 2,990,274? What happened in Pennsylvania to account for this increase of 467,955 votes?

What about President Obama's home state of Illinois? Doesn't it strike you as a little beyond odd that sleepy Joe got 3,471,915 votes there in '20 while Obama only got 3,019,512 in '12?

Not to be forgotten are the critical states of Wisconsin (Biden 1,630,866 in 2020; Obama 1,620,985 in 2012), Arizona (Biden 1,672,143; Obama 1,025,232) and Michigan (Biden 2,804,040; Obama, 2,564,569).

And then, we had the New York Post print the unbelievably important story of Hunter Biden's corruption a few weeks before the election. It seems Twitter and the other social media companies shut the story down, and other than Fox News, the networks ignored the scandal. How many Biden voters would have changed their minds if this had been fairly reported?

So, color me a hard skeptic, folks, that the 2020 election was fair and above board.

EDWARD CHEVALLIER

Horseshoe Bend

Fought and died for

June 6, 1944, American soldiers fought to save Europe from a man who was hell-bent to destroy the world. Fast-forward to Jan. 6, 2021, and we had a defeated president and apparently several members of Congress attempt a coup to overthrow our government that those men on June 6, 1944, fought and died for.

CHARLES MAYS

Rogers

Contradictory ideas

Let's see, the apparent Republican agenda: right to life and right to buy military-style assault weapons.

Is there anyone that doesn't see the contradiction?

What cowards, these Texas politicians!

DANNY HANCOCK

Lonoke

Teaching is evolving

As teachers, we are frequently asked, "How has the pandemic changed you as an educator?" The reality is that the pandemic did not change teachers. Instead, it has changed the worldview of what, exactly; we do as teachers each day.

It has highlighted for parents and community members the ever-evolving role of teachers, including the impact they have not only on students' academic achievement, but also on students' social and emotional support. As a teacher, I have certainly felt the ramifications of "pandemic teaching," such as increased student discipline issues, lack of attendance, and, at times, the stagnant curriculum progress.

Teachers have been labeled as resilient and innovative for our continuous pivoting of simultaneous in-person and online instruction for the past two years. However, most of us would prefer to not remain at the forefront of controversial covid conversations and instead be recognized as professional peers who are meeting the needs of each student that crosses the door into our classroom. The covid-based conversations with educators need to shift to a more constructive dialogue, such as: "What have you learned from teaching through a pandemic?" and "How are you using this new knowledge to enhance your career moving forward?"

As we continue to hope, pray, and plan for normalcy for the upcoming school year, I hope that decision-makers ask for input and feedback from educators about current practices that need to be adjusted. The next time you have a discussion with a current teacher; ask him or her about his or her pedagogy and how your position, skills, and input can best be put to use in order to enhance the teaching experience for everyone involved in the education process. If covid brought us nothing else, it revealed the necessity of community and parent partnership involvement in the schools.

ELIZABETH-ANN LEE

Rogers

The end of a society

Endocracy: The final days of a democracy as it spins to its end by the failure of its people to respect others' values. The loss of respect for common decency and abandonment of law and order. Anarchy prevails, economic values plummet and mob rule justifies murder of its citizens by armed malcontents. The country eventually starves to death when food and water become the primary bargaining chip.

How many of these trends currently exist in the United States, and how many of them are we embracing by doing nothing to stop them?

ROBERT SPENCER

North Little Rock