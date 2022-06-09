Locals make UCA honor lists

The University of Central Arkansas at Conway named area students to its spring 2022 President's and Dean's lists.

PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS

Students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify as a Presidential Scholar, according to a news release.

Local students include: Shelby L. Bennett of Redfield, Lucy M. Browning of White Hall, Jamauria J. Byrd of Pine Bluff, Lyndsi M. Chavis of Sheridan, Jamie Chen of Star City, Jakhari C. Clegg-Fleming of Prattsville, Emily G. Clemons of Monticello, Magdalyn G. Cooper of Pine Bluff,

Chenel L. Dale of Dumas, Lilly G. Daugherty of Wilmar, Peyton M. Dempsey of Pine Bluff, Emily M. Granderson of Redfield, Mya D. Hall of Stuttgart, Samantha J. Herrington of Rison, Jacob B. Hollinger of Sheridan, Madison B. Holloway of Sheridan,

Kynia J. Jackson of Star City, Ryan A. Jones of Pine Bluff, Kennedy K. Luster of White Hall, Ashlin J. Michael of Jefferson, Ashleigh Moore of Pine Bluff, Kaylynn N. Nance of Pine Bluff, Jordyn Elizabeth M. Nowlen of Monticello, Hope A. Robinson of White Hall, Anna C. Smith of White Hall, Kylie M. Smothers of Sheridan, Hayden R. Stanfield of Redfield, Nathan K. Taylor of White Hall, Dontai T. Woods of Stuttgart, and Madison Yarbrough of Grapevine.

DEAN'S LIST

UCA announced its Dean's List which requires recipients have at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours.

Southeast Arkansas students include: Kennedy C. Akins of White Hall, Joshua E. Bridges of Pine Bluff, Da'Mya J. Brittian of Redfield, Grace A. Browning of White Hall, James O. Buckley of Monticello, Edmund Burke of Sheridan, Olivia D. Gavin of Rison, Kiara M. Golden of Kingsland, Ashlyn N. Grandy of Pine Bluff,

Emily M. Hall of White Hall, Cherish H. Hampton of Altheimer, Trinity L. Haynes of Pine Bluff, Camyra L. Hudson of White Hall, Ruth Jaimes Peralta of Warren, Arriana S. Johnson of Star City, Cassidy S. Jones of White Hall, Lane P. McAlister of White Hall,

Ty A. McDaniel of Altheimer, Daisy Mondragon of Warren, Baylor B. Owen of White Hall, Alyssa L. Pennington of White Hall, Davis H. Smith of Monticello, Brooklyn M. Solis of Warren, Christian M. Stephens of White Hall, Brandon K. Williams of Pine Bluff, Sebastian K. York of Star City, and Zain Yunus of Pine Bluff.