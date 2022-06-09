LR police vow to keep public informed

A Little Rock police assistant chief committed to keeping the public better informed about violent crime during a monthly public safety briefing with the mayor, who pointed to declining crime rates as evidence of the police department's work in recent months.

Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley acknowledged that the department had done a better job in the past of getting information on ongoing violent crime to citizens and the media, and laid out the department's plans going forward.

"We need to do a better job and we can do a better job," Bewley said. "The Little Rock Police Department in the past has done a better job."

The decision follows at least one meeting between Bewley, interim chief of police Crystal Young-Haskins and assistant chief Heath Helton, where they all agreed that more could be done, Bewley said.

From now on, someone from the department will coordinate with members of the media to hold a news briefing in person at the scene of homicides and shootings whenever possible, fleshing out the information shared in social media posts made shortly after the incident, Bewley said.

Then, within three to five hours after the crime, police will post some sort of update to social media with the latest information, followed by a more detailed press release the day after the crime.

All of these measures are meant to keep citizens informed about crime in their city and make sure people know if there is a safety risk to the wider public.

The announcement came in the aftermath of the shooting death of 7-year-old Chloe Alexander near the Little Rock Zoo on May 28, a busy Saturday on Memorial Day weekend.

Police releases during the first days after the shooting contained very little information about the crime, and did not let the public know that the shooting was an isolated incident, apparently intended to hurt someone in the car with Alexander, police later said.

In the interim, details about the slain girl spread widely on social media, with police spokesman Mark Edwards declining to confirm or deny the information until many hours after the shooting.

At a news conference three days after the shooting, Young-Haskins announced a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect, but would not accept any questions about the crime or the investigation.

Outside of announcing the department's new strategy for getting information out, Bewley also spoke Wednesday about the homicides in the city. There have been 37 killings investigated by the city's police so far this year, compared to 27 by this date last year, he said.

Statistics released by the city on Monday showed that there was been a 37% increase in homicides in the city compared to this time last year. Robberies had also increased by 51%, from 126 by this time last year to 190 so far in 2022.

However, a 15% decrease in rapes and a 6% decrease in aggravated assaults meant that on the whole, violent crime had decreased by 1% when comparing 2022's numbers to the year before. That percentage is calculated by comparing the total number of incidents of violent crime in each year, regardless of the type.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. seized on that number, calling it the first time in 2022 that violent crime in the city had decreased compared to last year. He touted the decrease as something that most other cities of Little Rock's size could not claim.

"We are finding the solutions and funding the solutions and seeing the results," Scott said.

However, the mayor did acknowledge that the city is preparing for the challenge of "an active summer ahead" when it comes to crime.

The police department's proposed real-time crime center, which was greenlit and partially funded by a motion of the city's board of directors Tuesday night, is intended to be up to running in 30 to 45 days, Scott said.

The improved communications and monitoring offered by the center will equate to "additional eyes on the street," Scott said, although police officials have not been specific about what technology will be coming with the center.

Speaking on the year's homicides, Bewley said that the perpetrators largely have no regard for human life, putting bystanders at risk to settle scores with acquaintances, business partners or lovers.

"These individuals chose to deal with these situations through gun violence," Bewley said.

But so far this year, no innocent bystander who was not somehow connected to the suspect has been injured, Bewley said.

"The gun violence that we are seeing and experiencing is not random," Bewley said.