ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: LR Winds’ 25th Flag Day salute rings in celebration





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

FUN: Cat conclave

The Gulf Shore Region of the Cat Fanciers' Association is presenting a two-day All-Breed Cat Show, "The Crown Jewels of the Gulf Shore Region," 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday in Governors' Hall I at the Statehouse Convention Center, Markham and Main streets, Little Rock. Vendors will sell items of all types for cats and their people and a feline rescue organization will be there. Tickets are $12, $6 for children and senior citizens, $25 for a family pack. Visit cfagulfshore.org.

MUSIC: Flag Day celebration

The Little Rock Winds headline the 25th Flag Day salute, "A Stars and Stripes Celebration," 7 p.m. Sunday behind the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History in MacArthur Park, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock.

Israel Getzov conducts the band in marches, patriotic songs, show tunes and "Casey at the Bat" by Randol Alan Bass, with the Rev. Steve Hancock, retired senior pastor of Little Rock's Second Presbyterian Church, as narrator. The concert kicks off with the Presentation of Colors by the Little Rock Air Force Base Honor Guard; the Boy Scouts of America Troop 12 will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. There will be special recognition of military veterans and active members as the band performs the service songs of all the U.S. Armed Forces. Blue Bell Creameries is providing free ice cream and Woodman Life is supplying free hand-held flags; Central Arkansas Water will provide free ice water for attendees' own water bottles. Take lawn chairs and picnic baskets.

A silent auction for the conductor's baton will give attendees the opportunity to conduct the band's performance of "Sleigh Ride" during its Dec. 8 Christmas concert. Sponsor is Stone Bank. Admission and trolley service before and after the concert between MacArthur Park and the Main Post Office parking lot at 600 E. Capitol Ave. are free. (Parking in the vicinity of the park is limited. The concert will be canceled in case of inclement weather. Call (501) 666-0777 or visit lrwinds.org.

Army Band ensembles

Ensembles from the 106th Army Band will perform (weather permitting) during 2nd Friday Art Night, 5-8 p.m. Friday on the lawn at the Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock. The band's 5-Star Brass Quintet performs at 5:30; the 106th's Jazz Combo takes the stage at 6:30. Cold drinks will be available. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9685 or visit OldStateHouse.com.

Spa City festival

The Hot Springs Music Festival revives, on a limited basis, this weekend at the Central Theatre, 1008 Central Ave., Hot Springs:

◼️ 7 p.m. today: "New Beginnings" concert, with a chamber program that includes "Canzona No.2" for brass quartet by Giovanni Gabrieli; "Three Etudes on Themes of Gershwin" ("I Got Rhythm," "Summertime" and "It Ain't Necessarily So") for solo clarinet, arranged by Paul Harvey; "Duetto for Cello & Bass" by Gioacchino Rossini; "Music for Trumpet & Strings" by Eric Ewazen; "Fantasy on a Peruvian Melody for String Quartet and Percussion," arranged by Maureen Nelson; "Etude for a Quiet Hall" for solo marimba by Christopher Deane; and the "String Quartet No. 12" in F major, op. 96, "American," by Antonin Dvorak.

◼️ 7 p.m. Friday: "Collage Concert," a collection of what festival organizers are calling "serious, fun and improv performances."

◼️ 7 p.m. Saturday: "Celebrations Concert," including the third movement of the "String Quartet No. 2" by Alexander Borodin; "Duetto for Horn and Bass" by Otto Nicolai; the first movement of the "Clarinet Quintet" by Johannes Brahms; and "Libertango" by Astor Piazzolla.

Tickets are $10-$35. Visit tinyurl.com/mrxd4w26; for more information, visit hotmusicfestival.com.

ART: Paintings and ceramics

"Still Life: Anne Greenwood and Lane Chapman," paintings by Greenwood and ceramic pieces by Chapman, go on display with a 2nd Friday Art Night reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday in the Trinity Gallery at Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock. The exhibition will remain up through Sept. 25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9351 or visit historicarkansas.org.

'Arkansas Master'

"An Arkansas Master: The Work of John Howard," celebrating the work of university arts leader and artist John Miller Howard, opens with a reception, 5-7 p.m. today in the Ben J. Altheimer Gallery at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. The exhibition, in collaboration with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, consists of 16 paintings from the university's John Howard Legacy Collection and the center's permanent collection, depicting landscapes, houses, still lifes and abstract images. It's up through Dec. 3. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday–Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Call (870) 536-3375, email jlenehan@asc701.org or visit asc701.org.

Young artists online

"Mindset" by Kya B. of Bentonville is part of the "61st Annual Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition,” on display online at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts website, arkmfa.org. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

"The 61st Annual Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition," 65 works by K-12 students from across the state, is on display in a virtual exhibition on the website of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, arkmfa.org. Guest juror Emily Jean Hood, assistant professor and coordinator of art education at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, chose the works from a total of 402 that teachers submitted for consideration from 81 different schools representing 22 cities; 41 of those works are receiving special awards — one best-in-class and two honorable mentions for each grade, along with a winner of the Mid-Southern Watercolorists Award for Achievement in Watercolor and the Ray Smenner Award for Achievement in Painting. Support for the exhibition comes from Arkansas Children's Hospital and Mid-Southern Watercolorists.

DANCE: 'Snow White' en pointe

Arkansas Festival Ballet and the South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra perform "Snow White" — choreographed by Rebecca Miller Stalcup to an original score by the orchestra's music director, Kermit Poling — 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium, 100 W. Eighth St., El Dorado.

Nathan Young, in his fourth season as a company dancer with Grand Rapids (Mich.) Ballet and a Festival Ballet alumnus, will dance the role of the Prince. Festival Ballet dancers Mary Clark Allen, in the matinee, and Ava Wylie, in the evening, will split the role of Snow White, with Lizzie Clark as Fairy of Roses, Grey Parrish as Fairy of Midnight and Keira Eady as the Wicked Queen. Tickets are $25. Call (870) 310-2244 or visit SouthArkansasSymphony.org.

COMEDY: Regan at WAC

Comedian Brian Regan performs Sunday at Fayetteville’s Walton Arts Center. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/courtesy of Netflix)

Comedian Brian Regan, whose most recent special, "On The Rocks," is currently streaming on Netflix, performs at 7 p.m. Sunday in Baum Walker Hall at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Tickets are $59.50-$64.75 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

ETC.: Radio milestone

The staff of public radio show "Arts & Letters" celebrates the airing of its 100th episode with a Zoom event, "From Arkansas to Hollywood," at 8 p.m. Friday. It'll include live music from Jesse Wells of Welles; a visit with writer, director, producer and author Harry Thomason, the focus of the 100th episode; and the "technical wizardry" of Joseph Fuller of Orchestra of One. Register at tinyurl.com/y9d89bf4.

The episode aired May 27 and 29 on station KUAR-FM, 89.1. It was dedicated to retired UALR Chancellor Joel Anderson and in memory of late KUAR station manager Ben Fry.



