Mariupol official details ruins’ ‘caravan of death’





BAKHMUT, Ukraine -- Workers pulled scores of bodies from smashed buildings in an "endless caravan of death" inside the devastated city of Mariupol, authorities said Wednesday, while fears of a global food crisis escalated over Ukraine's inability to export millions of tons of grain through its blockaded ports.

At the same time, Ukrainian and Russian forces battled for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has emerged as central to Moscow's grinding campaign to capture Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, known as the Donbas.

As the fighting dragged on, the human cost of the war continued to mount. In many of Mariupol's buildings, workers are finding 50 to 100 bodies each, according to a mayoral aide in the Russian-held port city in the south.

Petro Andryushchenko said on the Telegram app that the bodies are being taken in an "endless caravan of death" to a morgue, landfills and other places. At least 21,000 Mariupol civilians were killed during the weeks-long Russian siege, Ukrainian authorities have estimated.

The consequences of the war are being felt far beyond Eastern Europe because shipments of Ukrainian grain are bottled up inside the country, driving up the price of food.

Ukraine, long known as the "bread basket of Europe," is one of the world's biggest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but much of that flow has been halted by the war and a Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea coast. An estimated 22 million tons of grain remains in Ukraine. The failure to ship it out is endangering the food supply in many developing countries, especially in Africa.

Russia expressed support Wednesday for a U.N. plan to create a safe corridor at sea that would allow Ukraine to resume grain shipments. The plan, among other things, calls for Ukraine to remove mines from the waters near the Black Sea port of Odesa.

But Russia is insisting that it be allowed to check incoming vessels for weapons. And Ukraine has expressed fear that clearing the mines could enable Russia to attack the coast. Ukrainian officials said the Kremlin's assurances that it wouldn't do that cannot be trusted.

European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday accused the Kremlin of "weaponizing food supplies and surrounding their actions with a web of lies, Soviet-style."

While Russia, which is also a major supplier of grain to the rest of the world, has blamed the food crisis on Western sanctions against Moscow, the European Union heatedly denied that and said the blame rests with Russia itself for waging war against Ukraine.

"These are Russian ships and Russian missiles that are blocking the export of crops and grain," Michel said. "Russian tanks, bombs and mines are preventing Ukraine from planting and harvesting."

The West has exempted grain and other food from its sanctions against Russia, but the U.S. and the EU have imposed punitive measures against Russian ships. Moscow argues that those restrictions make it impossible to use its ships to export grain, and also make other shipping companies reluctant to carry its product.

Turkey has sought to play a role in negotiating an end to the war and in brokering the resumption of grain shipments. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. Ukraine was not invited to the talks.

Meanwhile, Moscow's troops continued their campaign for the Donbas region with heavy fighting in and around Sievierodonetsk, which had a prewar population of 100,000. It is one of the last cities yet to be taken by the Russians in Luhansk, one of the two provinces that make up the Donbas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Sievierodonetsk the "epicenter" of the battle for the Donbas.

"This is a very fierce battle, very hard, perhaps one of the most difficult of the entire war," he said in his nightly video address, which was recorded in the street outside his office in Kyiv.

He said the Ukrainian army is defending its positions and inflicting real losses on the Russian forces.

"In many ways, it is there that the fate of our Donbas is being decided," Zelenskyy said.

Russia's continuing encroachment could open up the possibility of a negotiated settlement between the two nations more than three months into the war, analysts said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "has the option of declaring his objectives met at more or less any time in order to consolidate Russia's territorial gains," said Keir Giles, a Russia expert at the London think tank Chatham House. At that point, Giles said, Western leaders may "pressure Ukraine to accept their losses in order to bring an end to the fighting."

Zelenskyy said Russia is unwilling to negotiate because it still feels strong.

Speaking by video link to U.S. corporate leaders, he called for even tougher sanctions to weaken Russia economically, including getting it "off the global financial system completely."

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is willing to negotiate "to find a way out." But a settlement cannot come "at the expense of our independence."

UKRAINE KEEPS SECRETS

Meanwhile, U.S. intelligence agencies have less information than they would like about Ukraine's operations and possess a far better picture of Russia's military, its planned operations and its successes and failures, according to current and former officials.

Governments often withhold information from the public for operational security. But these information gaps within the U.S. government could make it more difficult for the Biden administration to decide how to target military aid as it sends billions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine.

U.S. officials said the Ukrainian government gave them few classified briefings or details about their operational plans, and Ukrainian officials acknowledged that they did not tell the Americans everything.

Of course the U.S. intelligence community collects information about nearly every country, including Ukraine. But U.S. spy agencies, in general, focus their collection efforts on adversarial governments like Russia, not current friends like Ukraine. And while Russia has been a top priority for American spies for 75 years, when it came to the Ukrainians, the United States has worked on building up their intelligence service, not spying on their government.

The result, former officials said, has been some blind spots.

"How much do we really know about how Ukraine is doing?" said Beth Sanner, a former senior intelligence official. "Can you find a person who will tell you with confidence how many troops has Ukraine lost, how many pieces of equipment has Ukraine lost?"

Even without a complete picture of Ukraine's military strategy and situation, the Biden administration has pushed forward new capabilities, like the rocket artillery systems President Joe Biden announced recently.

Pentagon officials say they have a robust process for sending weapons in place, which begins with a request from the Ukrainians and includes a U.S. assessment of what kind of equipment they need and how quickly it can be mastered.

Some European agencies say it will be difficult if not impossible for Ukraine to reclaim the land that Russia has taken since it invaded in February, but U.S. intelligence agencies are less pessimistic, officials said. Still, there are cracks in Ukraine's defenses, and questions about the state of Ukraine's military forces and strategy in the Donbas have created an incomplete picture for the United States.

Avril D. Haines, the director of national intelligence, testified at a Senate hearing last month that "it was very hard to tell" how much more aid Ukraine could absorb.

She added: "We have, in fact, more insight, probably, on the Russian side than we do on the Ukrainian side."

There is another reason for the incomplete intelligence about Ukraine. Cloud cover has limited the utility of overhead satellites.

The United States provides regular, near real-time intelligence updates to Ukraine about the location of Russian forces, information that the Ukrainians use to plan operations and strikes and strengthen their defenses.

But even in high level conversations with Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, or Lloyd Austin, the secretary of defense, Ukrainian officials share only their strategic goals, not their detailed operational plans. Ukraine's secrecy has forced U.S. military and intelligence officials to try and learn what they can from other countries operating in Ukraine, training sessions with Ukrainians and Zelenskyy's public comments, American officials said.

Ukraine, the officials said, wants to present an image of strength, both to the public and to its close partners. The government does not want to share information that could suggest a weakening of resolve, or give the impression that they might not win. In essence, Ukrainian officials do not want to present information that might encourage the United States and its other Western partners to slow the flow of arms.

At the behest of the United States, Ukraine has spent years tightening the protection of its military and intelligence services from Russian spies. Briefing other countries of their plans and operational situation could reveal weaknesses Moscow could exploit if the Russian military learned of them.

The United States has better estimates of Russian casualties and equipment losses, a senior U.S. official said. The Defense Intelligence Agency, for example, estimates that the number of Ukraine's soldiers killed in action is similar to Russia's, but the agency has a far lower level of confidence in its estimate of Ukrainian losses.

The picture American officials have presented of a grinding war, with neither side making decisive progress, appears to be accurate, said Stephen Biddle, a professor of international affairs at Columbia University. Nevertheless, the public information about Ukrainian casualties, equipment losses and morale is incomplete.

But there may be a potential cost if the intelligence community cannot present a fuller picture to the public or Congress about Ukraine's military prospects, Sanner said. If Russia advances further, the failure to understand the state of the Ukrainian military could open the intelligence community to accusations that it failed to deliver a full picture of Ukraine's prospects in the war to policymakers.

"Everything is about Russia's goals and Russia's prospects for meeting their goals," Sanner said. "We do not talk about whether Ukraine might be able to defeat them. And to me, I feel that we are setting ourselves up for another intel failure by not talking about that publicly."

Information for this article was contributed by Bernat Armangue, Yuras Karmanau, Oleksandr Stashevskyi, John Leicester, David Keyton, Andrew Katell, and Sylvia Hui in London of The Associated Press and Julian E. Barnes of The New York Times.

A man walks with his dog near a building destroyed by attacks in Gorenka, outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



Ammunition is stored in a Ukrainian trench near the frontline in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



Ukrainian servicemen dig trenches near the frontline in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrive for a joint news conference in Ankara, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)



Ukrainian servicemen take a break after digging trenches near the frontline in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Ruslan Stefanchuk, left, is welcomed by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola prior to deliver a speech at the European Parliament, Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)



Olga Vasilyevna sits outside her home in Gorenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Vasilyevna says that after attacks she still has no water nor electricity. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



Oleg flies a drone while testing it on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Drones are been extensively used by Russian and Ukrainian troops on the war. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



Drawings made by Ukrainian children decorate a sleeping area in a Ukrainian trench near the front lines in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)











