Moderna airs data on likely fall booster

Moderna released preliminary results on Wednesday on an updated coronavirus vaccine targeting the omicron variant, calling it "our lead candidate" to serve as a U.S. booster shot in the fall.

The firm's researchers tested a booster dose combining the original vaccine with one targeted specifically against omicron, the variant that became dominant last winter. They found that among those with no evidence of prior coronavirus infection, the combination produced 1.75 times the level of neutralizing antibodies against omicron as the existing Moderna vaccine did alone.

While those results seem encouraging, many experts worry that the virus is evolving so fast that it is outpacing the ability to modify vaccines -- at least as long as the United States relies on human clinical trials for results.

Moderna's new findings, from a clinical trial involving 814 volunteers, indicate that the updated vaccine produced a significantly stronger immune response against omicron than the existing vaccine a month after the booster shot was given. The booster shots followed three earlier doses of Moderna's vaccine.

But omicron has been spawning subvariants for months, and some vaccine experts say what matters now is how well a new booster formulation would protect against the latest subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, not omicron itself.

Moderna did not release any data on how the updated vaccine worked against BA.4 or BA.5. In a presentation Wednesday morning, Dr. Stephen Hoge, the firm's president, said researchers were still gathering data on those and other subvariants.

But he said that a very small sample, together with isolated other studies, suggested that the levels of neutralizing antibodies triggered by the updated vaccine were two to threefold lower against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, compared with against omicron.

Nor can Moderna's researchers yet say whether the reconfigured vaccine will offer more lasting protection than the existing one.

Given how fast the virus is mutating, some vaccine experts say it makes more sense to target its most recent versions, rather than forms of the virus that have already been overtaken or soon will be.

The problem is that Moderna and Pfizer, the maker of the other main coronavirus vaccine in the United States, do not have enough time to run more human clinical trials and still manufacture shots before the fall, when the Biden administration is hoping to be able to offer an updated vaccine to counter what public health experts predict will be a winter surge.

Outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration are scheduled to meet June 28 to discuss which vaccine formulation would work best as a fall booster; vaccine manufacturers have said they would need to start production soon.

"Of course, the final decision is always left to the FDA," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the White House, said. "But what the FDA will likely do is keep as many irons on the fire as they possibly can. And they may need to revert to alternative pathways of decision, which are laboratory data and possible animal data."

Moderna's trial of the vaccine targeting omicron began in late February. The average age of the participants was 57. All volunteers had received three shots of Moderna's existing vaccine -- two shots, followed by a booster dose given an average of eight months after the second shot.

About 4½ months after that first booster, 377 volunteers received a second booster with the existing vaccine, while 437 received the booster designed to work against omicron. The updated booster produced a stronger immune response among both those who had previously been infected with the virus and those who had not.

Overall, those who got the updated booster had a 59% higher level of neutralizing antibodies than those who got the existing booster, according to data released by Moderna. Antibodies are the body's first line of defense in warding off infection from the coronavirus. Other immune responses that also defend against covid-19 disease were not measured.

RISING SUBVARIANTS

Meanwhile, the omicron subvariants known as BA.4 and BA.5 now represent 13% of new coronavirus cases in the United States, up from 7.5% a week ago and 1% in early May, according to new estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new figures, released Tuesday, are based on modeling, and the CDC's estimates have missed the mark before. But the overall trend suggests that BA.4 and BA.5 could outcompete the two other omicron subvariants, BA.2 and BA.2.12.1, which together account for most U.S. cases, said Denis Nash, a public health researcher at the City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health & Health Policy.

"This could happen very quickly," Nash said.

Data on BA.4 and BA.5, which were first detected in South Africa early this year, remains limited. But these variants seem to spread more quickly than earlier versions of omicron, such as BA.2, and may be better at dodging the immune system's defenses. So far, there is not much evidence that they cause more severe disease, although more studies are needed.

Globally, the most recent data suggests that BA.4 and BA.5 still represent a relatively small share of cases, but that could change in the weeks ahead. In a recent report, the U.K. Health Security Agency noted that in many countries, the two subvariants were replacing BA.2 about as quickly as BA.2 replaced the original version of omicron.

The subvariants have become especially common in parts of the southern United States. In the region made up of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, BA.4 and BA.5 account for more than 1 in 5 infections, according to the new figures.

DECLINING CASES

The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported globally fell everywhere last week except the Middle East and Southeast Asia, according to the World Health Organization.

In its latest weekly update on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said Wednesday that confirmed cases dropped 12% to more than 3 million and reported deaths declined 22% to about 7,600.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the continuing decline of covid-19, which peaked in January, as "a very encouraging trend."

Still, he warned that the pandemic was not yet over and urged caution, even as many countries have dropped their coronavirus protocols and shifted into trying to live with the virus.

Tedros noted that 18 months after the first mass coronavirus immunization programs began in rich countries, 68 countries around the world have yet to protect 40% of their people. While enough vaccines are now available, demand has fallen, he said.

"The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided," the WHO chief said. "A new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected."

SHIFTING FUNDS

In the meantime, White House officials said Wednesday that they would have to repurpose federal covid-19 funds meant for coronavirus tests and protective equipment in order to supply more antiviral pills and vaccines, after so far failing to persuade Congress to pass a new pandemic relief package.

Roughly $10 billion from Department of Health and Human Services funds will be rerouted, around half of it to purchase vaccines for Americans before a possible fall or winter wave of virus cases, when an updated shot may be needed, according to one White House official. The other half will go mostly to purchasing 10 million courses of Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment made by Pfizer that has been shown to substantially reduce the severity of covid-19 in high-risk people, the official said. Around $300 million will be spent on another kind of treatment, monoclonal antibodies.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday morning the plan to repurpose the funds.

The amount of money White House officials said Wednesday would be diverted is roughly what lawmakers had discussed in recent Senate negotiations. The White House asked Congress for $22.5 billion in emergency pandemic aid, but Republicans insisted on less than half that figure -- $10 billion -- and stripped $5 billion in global aid from the request.

"There are all these, I think, other issues right now that have just kind of eclipsed it in terms of their need to be dealt with," Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican, said Wednesday. "So I mean, obviously, at some point, vaccines and therapeutics, it's something we're probably going to have to deal with one way or another."

The White House on Wednesday circulated a list of compromises it said the federal government would have to make because of the need to repurpose money. The Department of Health and Human Services will not be able to buy as many at-home virus tests or support test manufacturing, leaving the United States dependent on tests from foreign countries, it said.

The department will also not be able to maintain adequate stockpiles of protective gear for front-line health workers, expand domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity or invest in research for and development of newer vaccines, including so-called pancoronavirus vaccines, which could work even against variants that have yet to emerge, the White House added.

Information for this article was contributed by Sharon LaFraniere, Noah Weiland and Emily Anthes of The New York Times and staff members of The Associated Press.