



• Chelsea Blackwell's dachshund, Blue, disappeared Monday in Albany, N.Y., and the distraught owner went in search. But when she came upon a line of squad cars and people with cameras near the Greyhound bus station, she set aside her search to investigate. "I noticed there were like eight police cars and people with cameras -- I thought maybe somebody got shot," Blackwell told her local paper, the Times Union. But tragedy did not lurk -- she'd stumbled upon a movie crew -- and the episode ended in a one-in-a-million lucky happenstance. Long story short: Her dog of 15 years was found -- by a movie star with a history of rescuing dogs. You won't believe this, the crew told her, but a celebrity had found her pooch. "I asked them if anyone saw a little brown dog, and they said, 'Yes, we'll call her.'" An hour later, a car pulled up, and there was tiny Blue sitting in the lap of two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank. "I was like, 'No way,'" Blackwell said. "As soon as she got out of the car, I kissed Blue and said, 'Thank you so much.'" Blackwell asked Swank for an autograph, but she did better: They took a picture. And Blackwell, wanting to be sure Swank got proper credit, posted the photo on Facebook. "She's not the type of person," Blackwell said, "who's going to blow the horn telling people what she did." Swank is no stranger to rescuing dogs. "Every dog I've ever rescued and also shared my life with have all had their unique way of being in the world," she said in a YouTube video posted by People magazine. Swank has adopted numerous dogs, and she's also established a foundation -- Hilaroo -- that matches abandoned dogs with children who "have been given up on by society."

• Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality television show "Chrisley Knows Best," were found guilty on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion. A jury in Atlanta on Tuesday found them guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan. They were also found guilty of conspiring to defraud the IRS and tax evasion, and Julie Chrisley was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice. Attorney Bruce Morris said he was disappointed with the verdict and expects to appeal. The Chrisleys were allowed to remain free on bond, with sentencing set for Oct. 6. "Chrisley Knows Best" follows the tight-knit, boisterous Chrisley family. The series was just renewed by USA for a 10th season, while spin-off "Growing Up Chrisley," featuring Chrisley kids Chase and Savannah living in Los Angeles, was just renewed by E! for a fourth season.





