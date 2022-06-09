Air carrier going to hydrogen engines

The Up.Summit in Bentonville was the backdrop for another transportation industry deal this week when a regional charter aircraft operator approved the switch to hydrogen powered engines for some of its aircraft.

Boston-based Connect Airlines ordered the shift of 75 if its ATR 72-600 regional aircraft to hydrogen power by California-based Universal Hydrogen, the companies said in a release Wednesday. The agreement also covers purchase rights for 25 additional aircraft conversions. Connect Airlines is an arm of Waltzing Matilda Aviation.

“We are building Connect Airlines from the ground up as a smarter, more sustainable travel option for North American travelers,” John Thomas, chief executive officer of Connect Airlines said in a statement. “We have committed to being the world’s first true zero-emission airline and the only way to accomplish this in the near term is with hydrogen.” This is the fifth year for the UP.Summit, hosted by investment group UP.Partners, Tom and Steuart Walton and Ross Perot Jr. The event rotates between Bentonville and Dallas annually.

— John Magsam

Walmart self-driving trucks set for Dallas

Self-driving trucks will soon make deliveries to Walmart Inc.’s Sam’s Club stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, marking an expansion of autonomous vehicles operating in live traffic.

Gatik, a pioneer of driverless technology, will work with Georgia-Pacific to drop off goods such as plates, Dixie cups and toilet paper to 34 warehouse stores starting in July, the companies said. The mid-size trucks with 26-foot trailers are categorized as Class 6 vehicles, which are smaller than the Class 8 big rigs that currently handle the job.

The deal expands Gatik’s driverless-truck operations on the busy roads of the nation’s fourth-largest metropolitan area, while building on autonomous service to Walmart facilities that it already handles in Arkansas and Louisiana. The trucks will operate on fixed routes around the clock, seven days a week.

Georgia-Pacific, owned by Koch Industries, said the Gatik partnership would eventually reduce cost and complexity in its supply chain.

— Bloomberg News (WPNS)

19.32 swoop closes index day at 799.58

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 799.58, down 19.32.

“Equities started the week lower as a drop in U.S. gasoline inventories spurred investor inflation concerns while the real estate and material sectors underperformed the broader market,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.